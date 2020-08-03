Celebrated Eclectic Producer obylx Shares 'Through The Night' Single!





Inspired by classic tales of lost souls heading to the wilderness to find purpose, in late 2017



'Through The Night' draws parallels to the contemporary works of Glass Animals, Jungle and 20syl. As a result, his sound remains unique with dynamics that cannot be tied to the shackles of genre. Influenced by the likes of Bowie, Grandaddy, Radiohead, Phillip Glass, and Randy Newman, obylx draws from a wide spectrum of reference points while at once never fully committing to any particular one - navigating deftly between obscurantism and pure genius.



Opening with an orchestral tone, 'Through The Night' stands as a triumph to boldness and subversion. There is a darker element, acknowledging the previous situation the artist found himself escaping and yet with its bold, brass instruments and jagged electronic embellishments, a sense of pride is portrayed. Acting as a single of both encouragement and triumph, obylx continues to share his own personal journey with the world in a unique manner.



The producer reveals the meaning behind the light song as he describes, 'Through The Night', "Escaping from a situation you find yourself in after realising it isn't actually good for you. Then to embrace the unknown and simply surrender yourself to the night."



"Classy mix of strings, piano, woozy vocals and stately beats from the Bristol-based producer" - The Times

"Unique, vivid, and highly original, the producer matches a fondness for bass frequencies to inventive electronics." - CLASH Magazine

"

"A constantly shifting rhythm" - Kaltblut Magazine

"It shows the classical background, the melancholic mood and vocals and the well-built tense melodies."- Son of Marketing

"If there were a theme song for having an out-of-body experience, this could be it." - Top40-Charts.com Magazine

"'Invincible' breaks the boundaries of genres and merges multiple styles into one creating something truly memorable." - Hertz Magazine



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bristol-based producer obylx has released his latest single 'Through The Night' on the 1st of August via Guise Records. The single was mastered by Prash 'Engine Earz' Mistry (Jorja Smith, The Prodigy). obylx has seen support from the likes of The Times (alongside Grimes, Stormzy and Harry Styles), CLASH Magazine, Medium, tmrw mag, Kaltblut Magazine, Northern Transmissions, Plastic Magazine, Hertz Magazine, Son Of Marketing. Airplay support came from BBC Radio 6's Lauren Laverne, BBC Introducing in the West, Amazing Radio and his previous single, 'Walk On' was added to NPR Music's Playlist. In turn, the producer has racked up a staggering 5 million plays on Spotify alone. His music has also been heard soundtracking content across media platforms including Apple iPhone releases, Formula 1 Grand Prix highlights, O2 UK television adverts and was the producer recently had his track 'Alive' licensed to the new Shia LeBoeuf film 'The Tax Collector' (out on 7th August). His previous work as Odjbox has seen the producer rack up over 241 million plays across streaming platforms.Inspired by classic tales of lost souls heading to the wilderness to find purpose, in late 2017 Oliver Johnson decided he too should embark on his own journey. He created a fictional wanderer called obylx to use as a vessel to chronicle his discovery of self. Beginning on the 1st January 2018, obylx has since released a new song on the first day of each and every month, essentially an evolving musical diary. The producer will be continuing to release a new single on the first of each month through this year and we can expect to see his third full-length album in December.'Through The Night' draws parallels to the contemporary works of Glass Animals, Jungle and 20syl. As a result, his sound remains unique with dynamics that cannot be tied to the shackles of genre. Influenced by the likes of Bowie, Grandaddy, Radiohead, Phillip Glass, and Randy Newman, obylx draws from a wide spectrum of reference points while at once never fully committing to any particular one - navigating deftly between obscurantism and pure genius.Opening with an orchestral tone, 'Through The Night' stands as a triumph to boldness and subversion. There is a darker element, acknowledging the previous situation the artist found himself escaping and yet with its bold, brass instruments and jagged electronic embellishments, a sense of pride is portrayed. Acting as a single of both encouragement and triumph, obylx continues to share his own personal journey with the world in a unique manner.The producer reveals the meaning behind the light song as he describes, 'Through The Night', "Escaping from a situation you find yourself in after realising it isn't actually good for you. Then to embrace the unknown and simply surrender yourself to the night.""Classy mix of strings, piano, woozy vocals and stately beats from the Bristol-based producer" - The Times"Unique, vivid, and highly original, the producer matches a fondness for bass frequencies to inventive electronics." - CLASH Magazine Walk On " opens on a gorgeously elegant piano, simple yet evocative, followed by melancholic vocals dripping with uneasiness and turbulent waves of passion. - Medium"A constantly shifting rhythm" - Kaltblut Magazine"It shows the classical background, the melancholic mood and vocals and the well-built tense melodies."- Son of Marketing"If there were a theme song for having an out-of-body experience, this could be it." - Top40-Charts.com Magazine"'Invincible' breaks the boundaries of genres and merges multiple styles into one creating something truly memorable." - Hertz Magazine



