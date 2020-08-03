Anti-mortem Release Lyric Video For New Single "Old Washita"





With the release of the single, "Old Washita", the Oklahoma quintet have returned to action - better than ever! "ANTI-MORTEM is back; older, wiser, and road tested"



For the Romo Brothers, Rado (vocals) and Nevada (guitar), the time is now...



Although they're from the small town of Chickasha, Oklahoma (USA), ANTI-MORTEM is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2012, while still in their teens, the young band began turning heads throughout the







But the pressures of life on the road as a major-label recording artist began to take its toll, and like a lot of young bands that find success early on in their careers, ANTI-MORTEM eventually succumbed to internal strife and musical differences just as they began finding their way. It seemed like the dream was over before it ever started.



During the hiatus, Nevada and Rado each fed their musical appetites by putting out solo material, as well as both have been permanent members of TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION (Nevada on guitar: 2016- Present / Rado on bass: 2018-Present), allowing them to stay active on tour and in the studio.



After returning to the stage in the winter of 2018, and having drawn upon the experiences of the highs and lows in their young careers, the message is simple; ANTI-MORTEM is back for



With the new single and a retooled lineup, consisting of Timmy "The Hitman" Braun (ex-TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, ex-RIKETS) on drums, Coleby Thompson (ex-NINE LEFT DEAD) on bass, and Arik Hanradton (SIGN OF LIES) on guitar, ANTI-MORTEM have their sights set on picking up right where they left off.



https://www.facebook.com/Antimortemband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US hard rock band, ANTI-MORTEM, have released a lyric video for the new single "Old Washita". The song was recorded by Bob Marlette (Alice Cooper, Texas Hippie Coalition, Black Stone Cherry). Lyric video by RMG.With the release of the single, "Old Washita", the Oklahoma quintet have returned to action - better than ever! "ANTI-MORTEM is back; older, wiser, and road tested"For the Romo Brothers, Rado (vocals) and Nevada (guitar), the time is now...Although they're from the small town of Chickasha, Oklahoma (USA), ANTI-MORTEM is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2012, while still in their teens, the young band began turning heads throughout the Heavy Metal genre when they released their critically acclaimed, debut album, "New Southern", via Nuclear Blast. While on tour in support of their new LP, they shared the stage with a laundry list of "heavy-hitters" including BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, MACHINE HEAD, LACUNA COIL, and MONSTER MAGNET, among others, gaining valuable experience and industry knowledge along the way.But the pressures of life on the road as a major-label recording artist began to take its toll, and like a lot of young bands that find success early on in their careers, ANTI-MORTEM eventually succumbed to internal strife and musical differences just as they began finding their way. It seemed like the dream was over before it ever started.During the hiatus, Nevada and Rado each fed their musical appetites by putting out solo material, as well as both have been permanent members of TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION (Nevada on guitar: 2016- Present / Rado on bass: 2018-Present), allowing them to stay active on tour and in the studio.After returning to the stage in the winter of 2018, and having drawn upon the experiences of the highs and lows in their young careers, the message is simple; ANTI-MORTEM is back for Round 2…older, wiser, and battle tested. The New Single, "Old Washita", is a throwback to the bands eclectic roots as a gritty, groove metal band driven by riffs, growling vocals, and memorable song writing. A backwoods story taken from an old Native American River that runs through the band's hometown of Chickasha; "Old Washita" is the epitome of the "New Southern" energy. It sounds like the band hasn't skip a beat.With the new single and a retooled lineup, consisting of Timmy "The Hitman" Braun (ex-TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, ex-RIKETS) on drums, Coleby Thompson (ex-NINE LEFT DEAD) on bass, and Arik Hanradton (SIGN OF LIES) on guitar, ANTI-MORTEM have their sights set on picking up right where they left off.https://www.facebook.com/Antimortemband



