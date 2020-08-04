God's Gospel Creation (GGC) Releases First Music Video For "God's Still Passing Out A Blessing"





The song features the story of a young man in need of help who seeks out God to guide him to the right path. The video starts out with a man in a state of hopelessness and frustration, unable to pay his mounting bills, and weighed down by the pressures of everyday life. Ending on a positive note, the young man returns to his church roots, and God meets him at his place of need, wherein he finds renewed hope and grace from God that restores his joy!



Bandmembers:



The band has performed for the Hosea Feed, the Hungry event, and the

Please visit our website: https://www.godsgospelcreation.com and download our song to help support our ministry efforts. Thank you in advance and God bless you. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based in Atlanta, this gospel group recently released the music video for their first single, "God's Still Passing Out A Blessing." Doug Baynes, producer/songwriter/lead singer of this new release, believes that God gave him this particular song to lift spirits and spread optimism during these times of hardship and distress. Founded in 2016, Doug started singing with his brother, James Maestro " Walker and Michael Rounds, Sr. Their style is a mixture of gospel quartet and contemporary music. Doug Baynes has an optimistic outlook on life and he strongly believes that we can all make it through the hardest times in our lives, if we just place our trust in God, as He is always watching over us. "When I created this song, I wanted to remind people that God will help us if we ask Him to. He allows us to go through trials, but He expects us to trust that He will bring us through them as refined like gold in the end. We have to understand that the blessing is activated by our faith in the Blesser," stated Doug.The song features the story of a young man in need of help who seeks out God to guide him to the right path. The video starts out with a man in a state of hopelessness and frustration, unable to pay his mounting bills, and weighed down by the pressures of everyday life. Ending on a positive note, the young man returns to his church roots, and God meets him at his place of need, wherein he finds renewed hope and grace from God that restores his joy!Bandmembers: James Maestro " Walker on the keyboards/directing the band, Doug Baynes as the lead singer, Jeff Hill (lead/background singer/lead guitar), Breezy Gipson (background singer/rhythm guitar), Jeremiah Woods (drums), Quinette DeLaney ( bass guitar), Chenitha Reddick (trombone/brass section lead), Rory Coer (trumpet), Anthony Carmichael (alto saxophone) and James Nash (tenor saxophone), the band emits a quartet sound, fusing it with a contemporary feel.The band has performed for the Hosea Feed, the Hungry event, and the Alabama Summer Fest in 2018/2019.Please visit our website: https://www.godsgospelcreation.com and download our song to help support our ministry efforts. Thank you in advance and God bless you. Music Video link is here: https://youtu.be/IACNRTm3L-U



