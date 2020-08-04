Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 04/08/2020

"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" Premieres Labor Day On A&E Network

"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" Premieres Labor Day On A&E Network
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A&E Network's Emmy Award winning "Biography" banner will premiere a new documentary special celebrating one of rock's biggest stars. Featuring exclusive interviews and archival footage, "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" will premiere on Labor Day (Monday, September 7) at 9:00 PM (ET/PT). Watch a preview here.

"Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" traces OZZY's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting the iconic Black Sabbath and a successful solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how OZZY has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As the Grammy-winning artist turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance-including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

The documentary follows a busy 2020 for OSBOURNE. His critically acclaimed ORDINARY MAN album-released in February-marked OSBOURNE's first new solo music in almost 10 years. It was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, ORDINARY MANentered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest charting album of OZZY's career. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, ORDINARY MAN, features a who's-who of OZZY friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

"Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The documentary is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive Producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne."






