Brothers Osborne Release New Track "Hatin' Somebody" Off Upcoming Album Skeletons

For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brothers Osborne release a new track today titled "Hatin' Somebody" today via EMI Nashville/Universal Music. Written by John and TJ Osborne along with Casey Beathard, "Hatin' Somebody" will be featured on the duo's upcoming third studio album, Skeletons, set to be released October 9.Featuring swampy grooves and slide guitars, "Hatin' Somebody" is a jam-band-worthy salute to togetherness. "We threw our grandfather into that song imagining 'a stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city, learning how not to throw stones,'" shares TJ. "As the song says, 'we're in the same damn boat and hating somebody ain't ever got nobody nowhere.'"The Maryland natives also announced today exclusive Skeletons album packages, including limited-edition products such as autographed posters, tie dye t-shirts, marble orange vinyl and much more! Fans can learn more at https://www.brothersosborne.com/store Brothers Osborne recently released their new single " All Night " off Skeletons which has already cracked Top 40 on the country airplay charts. The duo just performed " All Night " on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as "CMA Summer Stay-Cay". " All Night " continues to receive praise from industry and fans alike with Spotify putting the duo as the face of their "Country Rocks" playlist and Apple Music filming a special behind-the-song piece.For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com



