Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 04/08/2020

Brothers Osborne Release New Track "Hatin' Somebody" Off Upcoming Album Skeletons

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brothers Osborne release a new track today titled "Hatin' Somebody" today via EMI Nashville/Universal Music. Written by John and TJ Osborne along with Casey Beathard, "Hatin' Somebody" will be featured on the duo's upcoming third studio album, Skeletons, set to be released October 9.

Featuring swampy grooves and slide guitars, "Hatin' Somebody" is a jam-band-worthy salute to togetherness. "We threw our grandfather into that song imagining 'a stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city, learning how not to throw stones,'" shares TJ. "As the song says, 'we're in the same damn boat and hating somebody ain't ever got nobody nowhere.'"

The Maryland natives also announced today exclusive Skeletons album packages, including limited-edition products such as autographed posters, tie dye t-shirts, marble orange vinyl and much more! Fans can learn more at https://www.brothersosborne.com/store

Brothers Osborne recently released their new single "All Night" off Skeletons which has already cracked Top 40 on the country airplay charts. The duo just performed "All Night" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as "CMA Summer Stay-Cay". "All Night" continues to receive praise from industry and fans alike with Spotify putting the duo as the face of their "Country Rocks" playlist and Apple Music filming a special behind-the-song piece.
For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
NBA® 2K21 Sets The Gold Standard For Music With Its Definitive In-game Soundtrack Developed In Partnership With Unitedmasters
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3662021 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015597343444824 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how