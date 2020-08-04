Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/08/2020

Anna Sofia Reveals Stunning New EP Broken Perfection Out Now!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 17 year old rising singer-songwriter Anna Sofia continues to build buzz around her name with the reveal of sophomore EP, Broken Perfection. Lead by stand out focus track "Don't Play Pretend," the EP is another glimpse into the stunning ability of Anna Sofia, a newcomer just as comfortable creating gorgeous sparse indie in "Either Way" and blissed out pop in "Happy For You." Working with long time collaborator Jeff Hazin and Frank Dukes ( Drake, Taylor Swift), Anna Sofia has been earmarked as one to watch, with support coming from the likes of Wonderland, Complex, American Songwriter, IDOLATOR and more. Broken Perfection is an exciting glimpse into what comes next for Anna Sofia.

At just 17, the Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has won critical acclaim, millions of streams and legions of dedicated fans for one simple reason: she's being herself. Her music is not the result of focus groups, marketing or following trends. There's no hindsight and no lecturing. She's just an artist living in the moment, reflecting life back to the same people coming of age and navigating the drama of becoming an adult - with sophisticated but immediate indie meets R&B bangers that are totally free of pretense and bullshit, singing directly from the heart of the Gen Z experience.

While determined to reach as many people as possible, Anna Sofia has no manifesto or mission statement - just to stay true and speak to others. "I don't have a message. It's just real life," she admits. "One day, I hope to fill stadiums all over the world. I want to have fans everywhere and have some way of helping them or guiding them through my music. My confidence comes from being myself and connecting with people."






