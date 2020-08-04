Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/08/2020

Texas Announce Southside Demos EP & Southside Covers EP

Texas Announce Southside Demos EP & Southside Covers EP
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For over 30 years, Texas have proved themselves to be one of Scotland's best ever bands and nothing short of a national treasure south of the border. The band has announced they will be releasing two digital-only EPs from their world-renowned and critically acclaimed album 'Southside'. 'Southside Demos' and 'Southside Covers' will be released on 11th September 2020 through UMC/Mercury.

Originally part of an incomplete album recording, the first track to be taken from the EP is the glorious Bernard Edwards mix of 'I Don't Want A Lover'. Following an incredible, but unfinished, album session with Bernard, Sharleen Spiteri said, "We've searched for these recordings for a long time and they were recently found in the Universal vaults in America, they have not been listened to since 1987." She continued, "What you are listening to was one of the biggest lessons we learned on many fronts right at the beginning of our career."

Compiled and curated by the band, 'Southside Demos' is a seven track digital-only EP featuring six previously unreleased demos recorded in Glasgow between February and December 1987. The EP also includes a previously unreleased mix of, 'I Don't Want A Lover' by Bernard Edwards of Chic, which also features Tony Thompson of Chic on drums and was recorded at Burbank Studios in LA in summer 1987. The band will release a new track from 'Southside Demos' through to release on the 11th September.

The second of the two EPs, 'Southside Covers', was recorded at the band's legendary gig at The Paradiso in Amsterdam in June 1989. The EP features previously unreleased live covers of John Lee Hooker's, 'Dimples', and the Whitfield/Strong composition ,'Can't Get Next To You', which was covered by The Temptations and Al Green. Also included are live covers of 'It Hurts Me Too' by Elmore James and an epic cover of Stevie Wonder's 'Living For The City'.

Formed in 1986 by the undeniably brilliant Sharleen Spiteri and her partner in crime, Johnny McElhone, Texas have made consistently great music throughout their stellar career; they've sold over 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, 3 #1 UK albums and 8 top ten UK albums including their latest, 'Jump On Board'.






