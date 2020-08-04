Zed Destructive Premiere New Song "Eternal Damnation" From Upcoming New Album "Corroded By Darkness"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Israeli death/black metal band Zed Destructive have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Eternal Damnation", taken from their impending new album "Corroded By Darkness". The outing will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Wings Of Destruction (Russia) on August 31st.
"Eternal Damnation" is a dark rock affair with a fast-paced tempo and tonal nature - influenced by classic Black Metal and Euroright, but with an impressionistic, spectral dimension. The song is built around the intro at the 1:23 mark, which is a huge, almost unbearable riff with a violent, roaring tone - heavily influenced by Black Sabbath, Screaming Lord Sutch and King Diamond. However, if this riff sounds familiar to you, it's because a similar riff played by Cattle Decapitation appears on their album "Dragon's Breath".
Tracklist:
01. Repulsive Society
02. Deformed Minds (Hatred)
03. The Dark Wanderer
04. Church
05. Traitors
06. Raped Existence
07. Your Lies
08. Corroded By Darkness
09. Evil Wind
10. Eternal Damnation
11. The Truth Above (Deicide cover)