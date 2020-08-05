Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn





LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Roc Nation, a preeminent global entertainment company, and Long Island University, a nationally ranked university, have engaged in a historic collaboration to form the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, enrolling students at LIU Brooklyn beginning fall 2021.The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music and sports business management. Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.Located in JAY-Z's hometown of Brooklyn, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide Roc Nation Hope Scholarships for 25 percent of enrolled students. These scholars will graduate from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment debt free, and will receive individualized support and mentorship. The Roc Nation Hope Scholars will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York based first-time freshmen with the highest need.The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will offer undergraduate degrees in music; music technology, entrepreneurship & production; and sports management."Pursuing higher education is an investment in one's future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond," said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation. "We're excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.""Our proximity in and around New York City's epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success," said LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline. "We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation."The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will begin accepting applicants for the Fall 2021 semester this fall."After many years of working with LIU, I know how important music and sports are to both Dr. Cline and the LIU Board of Trustees, so I was thrilled to be able to partner with them for the first-ever Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment," said Brett Yormark, Roc Nation's President of Business Operations & Strategy. "Expansion beyond our inaugural school will certainly be considered in collaboration with Dr. Cline."According to LIU Board Chairman Eric Krasnoff, "We are proud to offer students the extraordinary scholarship and learning opportunities they need to achieve their goals through this creative collaboration. It embodies Long Island University's renown as a destination for world-class education, exceptional career development and empowering cultural initiatives."In addition to the college program, the School will offer camps for aspiring students. Young talent will be developed through summer residential camps for high school students and year-round Saturday programs for ages 10-18 in music and sports management, starting in the spring of 2021. Need-based scholarships will also be available for the camps.Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Robinson Cano, Kevin De Bruyne and more.LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.



