Louie V Gutta Brings Personal Perspective To A Public Crisis With Visual For Black Man In Amerikkka





The North Philadelphia artist/writer/producer is no stranger to the sight of brutality like what befell



With writing and feature credits including the likes of



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2020 has been a year of volatility, action and change. As the United States reckons with its past of hate and injustice people have taken to various forms of civil disobedience to make their voices heard. They march for the thousands of lives lost at the hands of police. They cancel and boycott brands who take their money while giving nothing to their community. They create an outlet for those who have no voice in the struggle for equality. Louie V Gutta's Black Man in Amerikkka serves as a visual expression of anger, hurt and exhaustion with the stagnancy in this fight.The North Philadelphia artist/writer/producer is no stranger to the sight of brutality like what befell George Floyd and the stories of victims such as Breonna Taylor. While clips from bystanders and voices from news reports circulate behind his lyrics Gutta gives contrast with a message of perseverance reminiscent of the Civil Rights Era. As the video plays he seamlessly blends familiar scenes of protests from the 60s with those of today proclaiming the frustration felt collectively that so little has changed. Across the screen reads affirmations such as 'We will control our communities' and 'Don't be afraid' with encouraging lyrics to simply live life unapologetically.With writing and feature credits including the likes of Meek Mill and French Montana Louie V Gutta's voice is already a familiar one on chart toppers. Previously featured as #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists with his 0 to 100 freestyle nearing 2 million streams, Gutta continuously connects with his fans through his unashamed lyricism. Closing in on 1 million streams in 2020 on Spotify alone, he is showing why HipHopDX said "Louie V Gutta is a Legend in the making." Black Man in Amerikkka does not call for violence, nor does it call for complacency. In the video, Louie V. Gutta makes demands for change that will not go away with false promises and kind remarks. The lyrics and visuals of this song are a deafening cry against oppression spanning generations. His latest track is a reminder of his versatility and consciousness without sacrificing the rawness we have come to expect from him. Listen to Black Man in Amerikkka and Louie V Gutta's other hits on all major platforms now!



