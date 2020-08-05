Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/08/2020

Cameron Moore Announces New Single 'Here To Stay'

Cameron Moore Announces New Single 'Here To Stay'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since 2014, singer/songwriter Cameron Moore has been making a name for himself with humble songs that movingly address issues of faith, love, and family. His latest single showcases his gift for finding beauty in everyday life while hinting at an adventurous new style of writing.

'Here To Stay' is a mash up of three songs from Cameron's sophomore album 'Alpenglow.' As a result, the song takes on a cinematic quality, shifting from section to section with a grace and ease that magnifies the emotion of the writing. With gentle guitars and pianos fading in and out of the mix, Cameron's evocative voice remains firmly in the spotlight as he delivers a powerful performance. With 'Here To Stay,' Cameron has created a song that will resonate deeply with fans of modern indie folk and classic singer/songwriters.
'Here To Stay' is available everywhere August 4, 2020.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
The Maple State Digitally Release Their "Lost" 2005 Debut At Least Until We've Settled In For The First Time




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0228939 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0077197551727295 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how