Logic Scores 5th #1 Rap Album In The US With 'No Pressure'





NO PRESSURE - which

From NO PRESSURE, music videos premiered last week for "DadBod" and "Aquarius III."



NO PRESSURE is Logic's seventh Top 10 effort, stretching back to his debut album chart entry, Under Pressure, which debuted and peaked at #4 on the chart dated Nov. 8, 2014. In between,



After six years of major career accomplishments, including four #1 albums, NO PRESSURE brought



In March 2019, "Supermarket," the dazzling debut novel by



Multi-platinum, Grammy Nominated artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NO PRESSURE - the No I.D.-produced, farewell album from Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Logic - tops Billboard's Rap Album charts this week, and enters the Billboard 200 at #2, with 221,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. Of that sum, 172,000 are in album sales, supported by a massive array of D2C-driven merchandise/album bundles at www.Logicmerch.com.NO PRESSURE - which Logic describes as his "farewell" effort as his "retirement" is announced - racks up his biggest week for an album since Everybody opened at #1 in the U.S. with 248,000 units on the chart dated May 27, 2017.From NO PRESSURE, music videos premiered last week for "DadBod" and "Aquarius III."NO PRESSURE is Logic's seventh Top 10 effort, stretching back to his debut album chart entry, Under Pressure, which debuted and peaked at #4 on the chart dated Nov. 8, 2014. In between, Logic released four albums: The Incredible True Story (#1 chart debut in 2015); Everybody (#1 chart debut in 2017; YSIV (aka Young Sinatra 4, #1 chart debut in 2018); and Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (#1 chart debut in 2019). Logic's Bobby Tarantino II mixtape entered at #1 in 2018.After six years of major career accomplishments, including four #1 albums, NO PRESSURE brought Logic back in the studio with renowned producer No I.D., who actually signed Logic to Def Jam and produced his groundbreaking RIAA gold debut album of 2014, Under Pressure. Working again with No I.D., and 6IX, NO PRESSURE is the full circle career moment for Logic, making the music he loves with 'no pressure.'In March 2019, "Supermarket," the dazzling debut novel by Bobby Hall (aka Logic), entered the New York Times Paperback Fiction list at #1, making him the first-ever hip-hop MC to author a New York Times fiction bestseller. Logic's accompanying Supermarket "soundtrack" album was released simultane­ously via Def Jam/Vision­ary. The album's Top 10 debut on the Billboard Alternative Album chart was an 'Alt' chart first for Logic.Multi-platinum, Grammy Nominated artist Logic (aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, aka Bobby Hall) - among the top streaming artists in the world with billions of streams to date - burst onto the music scene through a series of mixtapes that led to a significant, rabid underground fan base. Those tapes - Young, Broke, and Infamous (2010); Young Sinatra (2011); Young Sinatra: Undeniable (2012); and Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever (2013) - garnered millions of downloads and streams. They jumpstarted a worldwide tour that led up to his record deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2014, and the release of his debut album Under Pressure that year. Logic kept up the pace with his second album, The Incredible True Story (2015, with the RIAA gold " Fade Away "), followed by Everybody (2017), containing the landmark 5x-platinum " 1-800-273-8255 " (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. Overlapping Logic's albums were new mixtapes Bobby Tarantino (2016, with the RIAA gold single "Flexicution"), and Bobby Tarantino II (2018, with the RIAA platinum " 44 More " and "Every­day"). YSIV (September 2018), the fourth chapter of his Young Sinatra saga, contained " One Day " which Logic performed with Ryan Tedder and over 200 immigrant children, their siblings and parents at the MTV VMAs. 2019 kicked off with the publication in March of Supermarket (Simon & Schuster), the debut novel written by Bobby Hall, which entered the New York Times Paperback Fiction bestseller list at #1 - first-ever for a hip-hop artist. It was accompanied by the Supermarket "soundtrack" album, which debuted inside the Top 10 on the Billboard Alternative Album chart, an 'Alt' chart first for Logic. The prolific artist dropped his fifth studio album in May 2019, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. It was preceded by the title tune single and video, "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind," and RIAA platinum " Homicide " featuring Eminem. No Pressure was released July 2020, which Logic described as his farewell effort as his retirement was announced.



