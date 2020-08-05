The Rolling Stones To Premiere Official "Scarlet" Video Starring Paul Mescal





Scarlet, the previously unheard Stones track featuring Jimmy Page and Rick Grech, was released on July 22 and will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming multi-format release of 1973 classic "Goats Head Soup", alongside two previously unreleased tracks All The Rage and Criss Cross, plus many more rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes. "Goats Head Soup", restored to its full glory and more, will be released by Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The official video for The Rolling Stones' new track "Scarlet" is set to be released on Thursday August 6, featuring Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal, who starred in critically acclaimed television series Normal People. The video trailer is out now, watch it here. Join the official video premiere on YouTube at 7PM on August 6!A love letter to Scarlet," the video was directed by directing duo 'Us' and filmed with a socially distanced shoot at London's iconic Claridge's hotel.Scarlet, the previously unheard Stones track featuring Jimmy Page and Rick Grech, was released on July 22 and will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming multi-format release of 1973 classic "Goats Head Soup", alongside two previously unreleased tracks All The Rage and Criss Cross, plus many more rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes. "Goats Head Soup", restored to its full glory and more, will be released by Universal Music in multi-format and deluxe editions on September 4.



