Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 05/08/2020

The Rolling Stones To Premiere Official "Scarlet" Video Starring Paul Mescal

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The official video for The Rolling Stones' new track "Scarlet" is set to be released on Thursday August 6, featuring Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal, who starred in critically acclaimed television series Normal People. The video trailer is out now, watch it here. Join the official video premiere on YouTube at 7PM on August 6!

A love letter to Scarlet," the video was directed by directing duo 'Us' and filmed with a socially distanced shoot at London's iconic Claridge's hotel.

Scarlet, the previously unheard Stones track featuring Jimmy Page and Rick Grech, was released on July 22 and will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming multi-format release of 1973 classic "Goats Head Soup", alongside two previously unreleased tracks All The Rage and Criss Cross, plus many more rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes. "Goats Head Soup", restored to its full glory and more, will be released by Universal Music in multi-format and deluxe editions on September 4.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
The Maple State Digitally Release Their "Lost" 2005 Debut At Least Until We've Settled In For The First Time




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0278361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016288757324219 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how