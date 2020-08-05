Amine Drops Co-Directed Wes Anderson-Esque Music Video For Single "Compensating" Ft. Young Thug





"My Reality" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 72 hours before the launch of 5x platinum certified artist Aminé's anxiously awaited second full-length album, Limbo, the Portland-bred rapper, artist, director, culture shaker drops a co-directed Wes Anderson-esque music video with video collaborator Jack Begert for his single "Compensating" ft. Young Thug which sees Aminé and friends having an elegantly fun affair in a French style mansion in Bel Air. Aminé Limbo arrives on Friday August 7.Limbo - Tracklist:"Burden""Woodlawn""Kobe" Roots " [ft. JID & Charlie Wilson]"Can't Decide""Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]"Shimmy" (watch)"Pressure In My Palms" [ft. Vince Staples & Slowthai]"Riri" (watch)"Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]"Mama""Becky""Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]"My Reality"



