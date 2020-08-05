Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 05/08/2020

Amine Drops Co-Directed Wes Anderson-Esque Music Video For Single "Compensating" Ft. Young Thug

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 72 hours before the launch of 5x platinum certified artist Aminé's anxiously awaited second full-length album, Limbo, the Portland-bred rapper, artist, director, culture shaker drops a co-directed Wes Anderson-esque music video with video collaborator Jack Begert for his single "Compensating" ft. Young Thug which sees Aminé and friends having an elegantly fun affair in a French style mansion in Bel Air. Aminé Limbo arrives on Friday August 7.

Limbo - Tracklist:
"Burden"
"Woodlawn"
"Kobe"
"Roots" [ft. JID & Charlie Wilson]
"Can't Decide"
"Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]
"Shimmy" (watch)
"Pressure In My Palms" [ft. Vince Staples & Slowthai]
"Riri" (watch)
"Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]
"Mama"
"Becky"
"Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]
"My Reality"






