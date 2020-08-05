Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 05/08/2020

Evanescence Video Filmed On iPhones Nominated For MTV/VMA Award

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence's video for "Wasted on You" has been nominated for "Best Rock Video" at this year's MTV Music Video Awards, the only nomination from a female-fronted band in its category.
Filmed entirely by the band members themselves on their iPhones while in quarantine under the guidance of Director P.R. Brown, "Wasted on You," was lauded by critics as "ferocious" (The New York Times), "one of the year's best" (Elle), and "it's finally here folks and it doesn't disappoint" (Kerrang).

More singles and videos from the band's upcoming rock epic 'The Bitter Truth,' their first album of original music in almost a decade, will be out later this year.

The Band Tour Europe Next Year With Within Temptation, The New 2021 Dates Are:
Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich
Thu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan
Sat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, Velodrom
Sun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice
Tue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Wed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena
Fri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
Sat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
Mon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena
Tue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Wed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, Zenith
Fri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal
Sun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle
Mon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12
Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12
Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena
Fri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
Sun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2
Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre ****
****Evanescence ONLY

Formed in the mid-90s, the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group's 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation; spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit "Bring Me to Life," reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as marking their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular "My Immortal" peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via RCA. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence launched their worldwide Synthesis Live tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless song-writing with a powerful live orchestra. The band are working on a new album 'The Bitter Truth' due for release later this year.






