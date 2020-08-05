Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 05/08/2020

BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin To Perform At The 2020 MTVs VMAs

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform at the 2020 "VMAs'' airing live on Sunday, August 30 at 8PM ET/PT.

BTS: 3 nominations (Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography)
Doja Cat: 3 nominations (Song of the Year, PUSH Best New Artist, Best Direction)
J Balvin: 4 nominations (Best Collaboration, Best Latin x3)
Additional performers to be announced soon.

This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released on August 21.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Full nominee list here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2020 "VMAs." Barbara Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella is Executive in Charge of Music Talent. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Official sponsors of the 2020 "MTV Video Music Awards" include Burger King®, Chime Banking, Coors Light, and EXTRA® Gum.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
Indie Folk Artist Shane Casey Shines A Light With Single "Find My Way"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0222490 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017211437225342 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how