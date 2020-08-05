Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 05/08/2020

Scenic Route To Alaska Releases New Single Titled "Closer"

Scenic Route To Alaska Releases New Single Titled "Closer"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Check out the latest single from Scenic Route to Alaska titled "Closer"! They're often considered opposing forces when it comes to pop music, making it all the more impressive when a band like Scenic Route to Alaska so effortlessly delivers ample doses of both. The Edmonton-based indie pop trio have dropped two acclaimed LPs that weave memorable melodies and catchy vocals through compelling, musically-rich arrangements.

Their recently released single "Closer" is the newest off their upcoming album Time For Yourself. This song revisits their roots with a more organic, unfiltered take on their now-signature sound.

The heralded Edmonton-based indie pop trio - Trevor Mann on lead vocals and guitar, drummer Shea Connor, and bassist Murray Wood - have worked tirelessly scaling the summit of the Canadian and international music scenes. They dropped two acclaimed LPs - 2018's Tough Luck and 2016's Long Walk Home - that weave memorable melodies and catchy vocals through compelling, musically-rich arrangements and earned a slew of awards and accolades on their backs. They've toured relentlessly across North America, Europe, and Australia and have seen their global fanbase grow exponentially with each amplified chord.






