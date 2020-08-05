SiriusXM & Pandora Debut New Chart For The Hottest New Releases!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SiriusXM and Pandora are releasing a brand new way for listeners to engage with new music releases. Beginning today, Pandora is launching The Top Thumb Hundred, an exclusive weekly chart and playlist that reflects listeners' favorite recent discoveries by capturing the 100 most-thumbed-up new releases on the platform. The collection of songs is refreshed every Monday, so music fans can check out the rankings of the latest and greatest music from their favorite artists based on Pandora listener data.Also debuting today, the same listener data will be used to create the Thumb 20, a new show on SiriusXM's Pandora Now, Channel 3. This new weekly countdown - hosted by radio and TV host Chris Booker - will showcase the 20 most-thumbed-up new releases across Pop, Hip Hop and R&B. Dan + Shay, whose new single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" debuted last week, will be special guests for the inaugural Thumb 20. Additionally, A$AP Ferg will join Pandora's Head of Hip Hop, J1, to speak to his Thumb 20 debut "Move Ya Hips" (featuring Nicki Minaj). The countdown airs every Tuesday at 6pm ET, and re-airs on Wednesdays at 12n ET, Thursdays at 10pm ET, and Fridays at 5pm ET."We're excited to provide this early indicator of song performance, capturing and ranking the newest music every week," said Alex Luke, SiriusXM and Pandora's Senior Vice President, Digital Content. "Thumbing activity on Pandora has proven to be a great early indicator of listener affinity and now we can provide a glimpse into that, every Monday."Here are the top 5 ranking songs on this week's chart:1. Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To Bed2. Billie Eilish - my future3. DaBaby - NO DRIBBLE (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)4. DJ Khaled - POPSTAR (feat. Drake)5. Mulatto - Muwop (feat. Gucci Mane)The Thumb 20 countdown, after it airs on the Pandora Now channel, will be available on-demand on the SiriusXM App. Pandora Now was launched in April 2019 following SiriusXM's acquisition of Pandora. The channel introduced the first exclusive listening experience across both platforms, leveraging Pandora's listener data with SiriusXM's curation and presentation expertise. Pandora Now is presented as both a SiriusXM channel and Pandora interactive station and playlist for its combined audience of 100M listeners.



