Fleetwood Mac's Album "Then Play On" To Be Reissued On CD And Vinyl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Fleetwood Mac's third studio album, 'Then Play On', featuring the legendary late Peter
Green, will be reissued on CD and vinyl on September
18, 2020 via BMG. This deluxe, expanded bookpack edition of the album will feature the original UK tracklisting, plus four bonus tracks; all mastered at half speed for dynamic range, and with the vinyl 2 LP version being pressed on 180g audiophile black vinyl.
The CD will come with a mediabook, while the 2LP will come with a 16 page book pack, with both featuring brand new sleevenotes by Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza and a personal foreword by Mick Fleetwood himself.
The Celebration Edition is being reissued as a prelude to the worldwide release of the Mick Fleetwood And Friends
Celebrate The Music
Of Peter
Green concert film honoring the legacy of Peter
Green, set for release later this year.
First released on September
19, 1969, 'Then Play On' was the first of Fleetwood Mac's original albums to feature Danny
Kirwan, and the last with Peter
Green, who sadly passed away last week, July 25, 2020.
Taking its title from the opening line of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night - 'If music be the food of love, play on' - the album offered a broader stylistic range than the classic blues of the group's first two albums.
Featuring some of the early incarnation of Fleetwood Mac's most notable songs, such as 'The Green Manilishi', 'Searching For Madge', and 'Oh Well Pts. 1 & 2', the album is revered as a genre-pushing record and a lynch-pin piece of the vast Fleetwood Mac
repertoire.
'Then Play On' went on to reach #6 in the UK, subsequently becoming the band's fourth Top 20 hit album in a row, as well as their third album to reach the Top 10.
Tracklisting:
Coming Your Way
Closing My Eyes
Fighting For Madge
When You Say
Show-Biz Blues
Under Way
One Sunny Day
Although The Sun Is Shining
Rattlesnake Shake
Without You
Searching For Madge
My Dream
Like Crying
Before The Beginning
Oh Well - Pt. 1
Oh Well - Pt. 2
The Green Manalishi ( With The Two Prong Crown)
World In Harmony