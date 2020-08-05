Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 05/08/2020

Chase B Drops 'Cafeteria' Featuring Don Toliver & Gunna

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CHASE B has dropped the single + video for "Cafeteria" featuring fellow Cactus Jack Records artist Don Toliver & Gunna. Chase premiered the song on Beats 1 .Wav Radio show with Travis Scott + he also announced the single on his IG.
"Cafeteria" was inspired by the famous restaurant NOBU, which is located right next to the Cactus Jack office and acted as their "cafeteria" during recording sessions. To play off of the NOBU theme, the official music video was filmed at NOBU Houston and features both Don Toliver & Gunna.

CHASE B has the DJ/producer career many of his peers dream about day and night. Aside from being one of the most in-demand sonic tastemakers, spinning at premium venues from the Vegas strip to South Beach, the Texas native is also the official DJ for hip-hop mega star Travis Scott.

His DJ pursuits have now matured into executive producer goals with a debut album due later this year. His first single "Mayday" featuring Sheck Wes & Young Thug was just a taste of what's to come, earning him a nomination at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards for Best DJ. He wrapped up the year with a #1 album on the Billboard Top 200 as part of the Travis Scott Cactus Jack label compilation album, JACKBOYS which also earned him a 2020 BET AWARD nomination for Best Group.

An entrepreneur, CHASE B and Travis opened up the streetwear boutique Space Village in their home city of Houston in March 2020. With a fearless ambition, relentless work ethic, and supreme music mind all assume inevitable longevity for CHASE B. If his trajectory is any indication, more years simply means more wins.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
Indie Folk Artist Shane Casey Shines A Light With Single "Find My Way"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0239191 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033295154571533 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how