Chase B Drops 'Cafeteria' Featuring Don Toliver & Gunna

An entrepreneur, CHASE B and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CHASE B has dropped the single + video for "Cafeteria" featuring fellow Cactus Jack Records artist Don Toliver & Gunna. Chase premiered the song on Beats 1 .Wav Radio show with Travis Scott + he also announced the single on his IG."Cafeteria" was inspired by the famous restaurant NOBU, which is located right next to the Cactus Jack office and acted as their "cafeteria" during recording sessions. To play off of the NOBU theme, the official music video was filmed at NOBU Houston and features both Don Toliver & Gunna.CHASE B has the DJ/producer career many of his peers dream about day and night. Aside from being one of the most in-demand sonic tastemakers, spinning at premium venues from the Vegas strip to South Beach, the Texas native is also the official DJ for hip-hop mega star Travis Scott.His DJ pursuits have now matured into executive producer goals with a debut album due later this year. His first single " Mayday " featuring Sheck Wes Young Thug was just a taste of what's to come, earning him a nomination at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards for Best DJ. He wrapped up the year with a #1 album on the Billboard Top 200 as part of the Travis Scott Cactus Jack label compilation album, JACKBOYS which also earned him a 2020 BET AWARD nomination for Best Group.An entrepreneur, CHASE B and Travis opened up the streetwear boutique Space Village in their home city of Houston in March 2020. With a fearless ambition, relentless work ethic, and supreme music mind all assume inevitable longevity for CHASE B. If his trajectory is any indication, more years simply means more wins.



