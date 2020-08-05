Monograms Shares New Album 'Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever' Out Now



Incorporating post-punk, industrial and dark-wave elements, Monograms' genre-melding experimentation results in a lean, relentless, pulsating sound that can best be described as "nuke wave." Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever is a gritty, hard-hitting release, crafted completely during quarantine.



Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever LP is available for purchase (digital download) on Bandcamp and is streaming on all platforms. Monograms will be donating 50% of all sales of the album on Bandcamp to Know Your Rights Camp, an organization whose "mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of



The album was recorded and written almost entirely in isolation at Jacobs' home studio during the Covid-19 quarantine, and amongst all the recent protests and social injustices that have taken place over the past 3+ months.



"Everyone I know just feels really frustrated about the situation. The politics, the sacrifices everyone is making, and the reality has been a very twilight zone-like kind of time for the entire world and the country. The title of the album was a phrase I kept thinking about within that thought process. When is it going to be ok to go outside again? And also how you can't keep things hidden and locked up forever... these checkered pasts have to get drawn out. These last few months just felt kind of surreal, a true 'how did we get here?' kinda moment. And I think personally, I just needed to do something creative to bob and weave with all these things, so I just started writing some words down and recording some ideas and experimenting. Some songs were more electronic and pulsing through the frustration of the time, and some are more down-tempo and introspective. After a few weeks, it all started to spiral into what felt like a cohesive thought, so it became an album in my mind."



ONLY A CEILING CAN STAY INSIDE FOREVER - TRACKLISTING

01. Advocate

02. How to Sleep With Your Eyes Open

03. Shape Up

04. Still Vision

05. The Great Bazaar

06. Lines (featuring Kat E)

07. American Dreams

08. Super Duper Seatbelt Survivor

09. Me and You

10. You and Me

11. Wide Eyed Earth

12. Walking Down A Spy Glass

13. Quarantine Maps

14. Tire Tread New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post-Punk Brooklyn-based Monograms share their new album, Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever, out now via PaperCup Music.Incorporating post-punk, industrial and dark-wave elements, Monograms' genre-melding experimentation results in a lean, relentless, pulsating sound that can best be described as "nuke wave." Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever is a gritty, hard-hitting release, crafted completely during quarantine.Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever LP is available for purchase (digital download) on Bandcamp and is streaming on all platforms. Monograms will be donating 50% of all sales of the album on Bandcamp to Know Your Rights Camp, an organization whose "mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders." PaperCup Music will also match each donation made via Bandcamp sales of the record in support of Know Your Rights Camp.The album was recorded and written almost entirely in isolation at Jacobs' home studio during the Covid-19 quarantine, and amongst all the recent protests and social injustices that have taken place over the past 3+ months."Everyone I know just feels really frustrated about the situation. The politics, the sacrifices everyone is making, and the reality has been a very twilight zone-like kind of time for the entire world and the country. The title of the album was a phrase I kept thinking about within that thought process. When is it going to be ok to go outside again? And also how you can't keep things hidden and locked up forever... these checkered pasts have to get drawn out. These last few months just felt kind of surreal, a true 'how did we get here?' kinda moment. And I think personally, I just needed to do something creative to bob and weave with all these things, so I just started writing some words down and recording some ideas and experimenting. Some songs were more electronic and pulsing through the frustration of the time, and some are more down-tempo and introspective. After a few weeks, it all started to spiral into what felt like a cohesive thought, so it became an album in my mind."ONLY A CEILING CAN STAY INSIDE FOREVER - TRACKLISTING01. Advocate02. How to Sleep With Your Eyes Open03. Shape Up04. Still Vision05. The Great Bazaar06. Lines (featuring Kat E)07. American Dreams08. Super Duper Seatbelt Survivor09. Me and You10. You and Me11. Wide Eyed Earth12. Walking Down A Spy Glass13. Quarantine Maps14. Tire Tread



