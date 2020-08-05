Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 05/08/2020

Monograms Shares New Album 'Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever' Out Now

Monograms Shares New Album 'Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever' Out Now
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post-Punk Brooklyn-based Monograms share their new album, Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever, out now via PaperCup Music.
Incorporating post-punk, industrial and dark-wave elements, Monograms' genre-melding experimentation results in a lean, relentless, pulsating sound that can best be described as "nuke wave." Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever is a gritty, hard-hitting release, crafted completely during quarantine.

Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever LP is available for purchase (digital download) on Bandcamp and is streaming on all platforms. Monograms will be donating 50% of all sales of the album on Bandcamp to Know Your Rights Camp, an organization whose "mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders." PaperCup Music will also match each donation made via Bandcamp sales of the record in support of Know Your Rights Camp.

The album was recorded and written almost entirely in isolation at Jacobs' home studio during the Covid-19 quarantine, and amongst all the recent protests and social injustices that have taken place over the past 3+ months.

"Everyone I know just feels really frustrated about the situation. The politics, the sacrifices everyone is making, and the reality has been a very twilight zone-like kind of time for the entire world and the country. The title of the album was a phrase I kept thinking about within that thought process. When is it going to be ok to go outside again? And also how you can't keep things hidden and locked up forever... these checkered pasts have to get drawn out. These last few months just felt kind of surreal, a true 'how did we get here?' kinda moment. And I think personally, I just needed to do something creative to bob and weave with all these things, so I just started writing some words down and recording some ideas and experimenting. Some songs were more electronic and pulsing through the frustration of the time, and some are more down-tempo and introspective. After a few weeks, it all started to spiral into what felt like a cohesive thought, so it became an album in my mind."

ONLY A CEILING CAN STAY INSIDE FOREVER - TRACKLISTING
01. Advocate
02. How to Sleep With Your Eyes Open
03. Shape Up
04. Still Vision
05. The Great Bazaar
06. Lines (featuring Kat E)
07. American Dreams
08. Super Duper Seatbelt Survivor
09. Me and You
10. You and Me
11. Wide Eyed Earth
12. Walking Down A Spy Glass
13. Quarantine Maps
14. Tire Tread






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
Indie Folk Artist Shane Casey Shines A Light With Single "Find My Way"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0221930 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002007007598877 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how