Pop / Rock 05/08/2020

Omar Basaad Releases 'Contra El Mundo' Featuring Baad Bad

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Omar Basaad returns to the release radar with 'Contra el Mundo' featuring Baad Bad. The track follows his newly-dropped single 'Without You', which was released at the beginning of July. The latest sees the versatile Saudi DJ/producer venturing out of his comfort zone, in favor of a more eclectic sounding Latin-inspired hip-hop tune. Out now, 'Contra el Mundo' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The subtle ringing of bells and a soft, textured vocal characterize much of the beginning of Basaad's latest rhythmically atmospheric sonic endeavor. The colorful Latin-influenced tune is rife with equal parts emotion and energy, drenched in exotic instrumentation and a touch of middle eastern flair. The four-on-the-floor beat and overall alluring sonic space truly set this release apart from much of Basaad's earlier work, exploring worldly musical genres with ease.

'Music has always been universal, and when it comes to music, language isn't the barrier, it's the opposite...it connects people. We've seen this in a lot of songs from K-POP to Latin music, where we simply enjoy the art of music and different cultures. I genuinely believe that music provides an excellent opportunity to cross cultures, and I really enjoy this song...different cultures always inspire me.' - Omar Basaad

In 2008, Omar Basaad released his first remix alongside Tarkan, the 'Electrofied Mix' of 'Vay Anam Vay'. Essentially launching his career into what it is today, he would quickly go on to remix some of the greatest names in the industry before releasing his own original productions four short years later in 2012. Highlights from the last decade include 'Nehyatina Eh', the first-ever Arabic dubstep song, as well as his performances as the first Saudi Arabian at both Tomorrowland and Creamfields. With his finger constantly on the pulse, he's consistently put out highly-anticipated driving remixes, EPs, and singles release-after-release, effortlessly solidifying his well-deserved spot in the realm of electronic dance music whilst paving the way for aspiring Saudi EDM producers.

Sure to be a fan-favorite in no time, Basaad's newfound pivot toward a more dynamically all-encompassing sound is enthralling, leaving the listener wanting more from the dance music talent.






