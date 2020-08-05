Cameron Moore Announces New Single 'Here To Stay'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Cameron Moore) Since 2014, singer/songwriter Cameron Moore has been making a name for himself with humble songs that movingly address issues of faith, love, and family. His latest single showcases his gift for finding beauty in everyday life while hinting at an adventurous new style of writing.



'Here To Stay' is a mash up of three songs from Cameron's sophomore album 'Alpenglow.' As a result, the song takes on a cinematic quality, shifting from section to section with a grace and ease that magnifies the emotion of the writing. With gentle guitars and pianos fading in and out of the mix, Cameron's evocative voice remains firmly in the spotlight as he delivers a powerful performance. With 'Here To Stay,' Cameron has created a song that will resonate deeply with fans of modern indie folk and classic singer/songwriters.



'Here To Stay' is available everywhere August 4, 2020.



