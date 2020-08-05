Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 05/08/2020

The New Face Of Puerto Rican Trap, Enyel C Introduces A New Single And Video "Hola!"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Enyel C, is one of the representatives of Puerto Rico's new generation of trap and with his song "Hola!" - the new song inspired by deep house, fusing urban ethics, hip hop and indie -has duplicated the attention on this young artist of only 19 years of age. It's a song that makes you feel good just by listening to it; it lifts your spirits and makes you want to sing it and forget about anything that's going on around you. Released under the label La Buena Fortuna Music, the single is accompanied by a music video inspired by the internet culture of quarantine and early 2010.

The Puerto Rican singer has been drawing attention to himself with his songs, which he personally has composed and produced so far, since he created his own sound and unique style while remaining consistent in his visual and musical projects. His #LoFiHipHop, a refreshing and different sound, like that of his single "Game Boyz", quickly caught the attention of artists like Bad Bunny who shared it on his social networks causing interest and curiosity in Enyel C online.

In his short career, Enyel C has had the opportunity to collaborate with Yungboi and Gaby Chuleta, young promises of the Puerto Rican urban genre, and has already been working on upcoming collaborations with Caleb Calloway and Orteez, who are known producers of the genre.

Enyel C is currently working on what will be his first EP or album to be released by the end of the year.






