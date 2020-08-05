Label Head & Multi-Instrumentalist Zeb Samuels Shares 'Positive Spirit' Single!





Self-confessed music fanatic, Zeb Samuels grew up in London. This allowed for an abundance of music at his doorstep which would ultimately develop his appreciation for a wide variety of sounds and eventually lead to the self-taught pianist operating as a songwriter, producer and vocalist.



When discussing influences for the EP, Zeb Samuels cited to the variegated likes of Boards of Canada, Pink Floyd, Robert Glasper and LTJ Bukem. His own sound reflects these influences, drawing strong parallels to the likes of Yussef Dayes, Alfa Mist, Mansur Brown and Portico Quartet coming to play while at the same time, maintaining its own unique integrity.



Opening with soulful jazzy soundscapes that draw you deeper into their waters, 'Positive Spirit' acts as a cool breath of fresh air on a warm summer night. Radiating a tranquil energy, Zeb Samuels envelopes a maturity within his sound, metaphorically easing the listener into its sonic arms. Made for open spaces as the listener gazes at the stars, the single is sure to bring peace of mind to all who listen to it.



Speaking of 'Positive Spirit', Zeb Samuels tells us: "I feel like this is a track that is an unveiling of a new light and embodies positivity amongst the dark times that we have encountered recently."



Vibration Exploration EP Tracklist

1. Positive Spirit

2. Warm Vibration

3. Yellow



"'Positive Spirit' is a warm and dreamy piece of downtempo" - Magnetic Magazine

"Soothingly soulful, the record's jazz influences result in something quite uniquely chilled." - CLASH Magazine

"Soundscapes of low-end frequencies, along with warm pads and a pulsing rhythm that fill the recording with an energy of tranquility" - Electronic Groove

"['Night Wave'] is a display of his talents as writer, composer, producer and performer - Decoded Magazine

