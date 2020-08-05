New Speakers For Vinyl, Tips On Choosing The Best

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)

If you own the vinyl player, you obviously want to get the best sound out of it. And the built-in speakers want to give you what you want. Especially if you are an audiophile. Besides, any random speaker system also will hardly work as you expect. Why? The turntable is a unique type of player that requires a thorough choice of speakers. In this article, we will inform you about the main factors that you should consider when choosing speakers for your vinyl player and will tell you what you should pay your attention to.

Passive Speakers vs Active

Active Speakers

Active or powered models of speakers have a built-in power amplifier. Thus, they consist of an emitter and an amplifier, and you don't need to perform any additional connection between them. Active speakers are considered as more reliable ones since all of their inner components are perfectly matched.

Of course, this type of speaker is much easier to use, especially if you are not a techie and don't know a lot about acoustic settings as you won't have to buy and connect a separate amplifier to it. At the time, you won't have the opportunity to upgrade the sound of your speakers using a high-quality external amp.

Powered speakers sound the best way at low volume levels, but may get distorted at mid and high volume levels. They are also more compact and large in size, so they are a better choice for frequent transportations.

Passive Speakers

Passive speakers don't contain a power amplifier. Thus, you must buy and connect it separately. It will be hard for beginners, but true music lovers will handle it with ease. The only problem is to choose the right amplifier that will be perfectly suitable for your passive speakers. In other cases, it can become out of order because of the increased load.

Such speakers can be a headache for beginners who don't know how to deal with an amplifier. On the other hand, you will be able to select the necessary amplifier with a phono input or AV receiver independently. Thus, passive speakers will be a great choice for professional musicians and for those who like to customize the sounding.

They are not good at low volume levels being able to produce a clean sound only on middle and high volume levels. The portability of passive speakers is great, but their active analogs are usually more mobile.

Bookshelf speakers vs floorstanders

Bookshelf speakers

Bookshelf speakers are chosen mainly because of their compact size and portability. You can easily place them on a small shelf or on either side of your turntable, and they won't take an excessive space. Besides, they also can be mounted on a rack. They go as 2-way or 3-way systems. Their construction is quite simple: tweeter, midrange/treble speakers. In some cases, they also may include a coaxial or wideband speaker. In general, high-quality bookshelf speakers will give you a truly deep sound. They also can be active or passive, while floor models almost always are passive. In terms of downsides, due to their modest size, the bookshelf speakers aren't able to provide a mighty and punchy bass.

Floorstanders

Floor speakers are large, that is why they are designed to be placed on the floor. They often have dedicated woofer, midrange driver, and tweeter. In some cases, even several of them. Thanks to their size, they produce a much louder sound than their bookshelf analogs and also provide a powerful bass. This way, they will be a great option for a big room. Sometimes they go with two or even more built-in woofers to give out more bass. So, as you can see, they don't necessarily require a subwoofer, unlike the bookshelf models. However, it's obvious that they are quite costly, and it will be really hard to find a decent model if you have a very limited budget.