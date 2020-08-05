Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 05/08/2020

Bo Ningen Announce Rescheduled April 2021 UK Tour Dates

Bo Ningen Announce Rescheduled April 2021 UK Tour Dates
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based Japanese alternative-rock band BO NINGEN are today pleased to announce a run of rescheduled UK headline tour dates for April 2021 with tickets on sale now (see below for full listings).

Alongside the live news, they're also streaming new single 'You Make A Mark Like A Calf Branding'—the latest single to be taken from their critically acclaimed new album Sudden Fictions.

The album is out now via Alcopop! Records, available to purchase from: https://www.ilovealcopop.co.uk

Commenting on the track, guitarist Kohhei Matsuda said: "We wanted to make this song sound like a very specific kind of music for dance. One that used to open for a ceremony of a mystical futuristic tribe; an imaginary one. So this is a kind of folk music. The intention was to make something new and unheard out of already heard and used ideas from the past. We write our own future myth."

Previous single 'Minimal' featured a guest vocal appearance from Bobby Gillespie of Scottish rock icons Primal Scream, and included a collaboration with Italo-Australian video artist Rebecca Salvadori in the form of an experimental new piece of video art which premiered exclusively with NTS.

Earlier this year the band announced their signing to Alcopop! Records for their fourth studio album Sudden Fictions, and released lead single 'B.C' on limited edition 7" vinyl to support from BBC 6music, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH, London in Stereo, DORK, UPSET, The Most Radicalist, Complete Music Update and many more.

Working with Drew Brown as producer—best known for his work on albums such as 'Amok' by Atoms For Peace, and 'Hyperspace' by Beck—the album sessions took place at Vox Studios, East West Studios and Studio 101.

Recorded around the world in London, Tokyo, and LA in a constant search for inspiration, and embodying the contemporary art and music scenes where crossovers of different cultures are flourishing, the quartet fuse disparate sounds and influences into a fierce, eclectic torrent of grooves that marks Sudden Fictions out as their most ambitious and accomplished work to date.

As a precursor to the new record, BO NINGEN recently revealed 'A Found History'—a week of exclusive rarities and sonic oddments from the past decade which charted a course through BO NINGEN's past, and examined how their sound has evolved in exclusive partnership with The Quietus, The Line of Best Fit, Radio X, Clash Magazine, Rumore Magazine, and UPSET Magazine.

All of the 'A Found History' releases are now available to purchase and stream via the band's own label, Polytope Records, at: https://boningen.bandcamp.com/music
Sudden Fictions is out now on Alcopop! Records

BO NINGEN April 2021 Rescheduled UK Tour Dates:
08.04.21 - Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre
09.04.21 - Ramgate - Ramsgate Music Hall
10.04.21 - Southampton - The Loft
11.04.21 - Brighton - Chalk
14.04.21 - Bristol - The Fleece
15.04.21 - Birmingham - The Hare & Hounds
16.04.21 - Liverpool - District
17.04.21 - Glasgow - Stereo
19.04.21 - Sheffield - Picture
20.04.21 - Oxford - Bullingdon
21.04.21 - London - Village Underground

BO NINGEN are:
Taigen Kawabe (bass / vocals)
Yuki Tsujii (guitar)
Kohhei Matsuda (guitar / synth)
Monchan Monna (drums)
https://www.facebook.com/boningenband
https://boningen.info/
https://www.instagram.com/bo_ningen_band
https://twitter.com/boningenuk






