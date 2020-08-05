Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/08/2020

Wanderlust Pop-Soul Musician snny Releases 'Postmodern Black'!

Wanderlust Pop-Soul Musician snny Releases 'Postmodern Black'!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born in Ivory Coast, raised in Boston and currently residing in Iceland, rising international musician snny has released his latest single, 'Postmodern Black' (5th of August) via Radio Silence. Premiered via FLAUNT Magazine, the single is the first off snny's upcoming debut album. The artist has previously worked alongside SHAED on their single, 'You Got Me Like' and had his single 'Wild' featured in How To Get Away With Murder. snny has already seen support from the likes of Complex, Fader, Pigeons & Planes, Billboard, NPR, REVOLT, Earmilk and Colorsxstudios to name a few. On the airwaves, the artist has seen support from Triple J, KCRW, CBC Radio One affiliate CBHA-FM and has been featured on several Spotify playlists including Chill Vibes, Alt R&B and Alt Beats amongst others. As a result, snny currently sits at a play count of just over 12 million across streaming platforms and currently has over 110 000 monthly followers on Spotify. On his latest EP, snny has also worked with Alex Mendoza (producer of the hit 'Trampoline' by SHAED), Scott Hoffman (from American band Scissor Sisters), and Starchild & The New Romantic (who has worked with acts like Toro y Moi, Solange and Blood Orange).

Originally born in Cote D'Ivoire and moving to the suburbs of Boston at three-years-old, snny found his life profoundly shaped by music from his mother at a young age. Travel also became a significant aspect of snny's life as he has also lived in New York and spent time in the UK, broadening his horizons by performing sessions with local musicians. As a result of his upbringing, snny takes a panoramic perspective on culture and art. The artist cites the likes of Fela Kuti along with Mos Def, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Dilla and even Future Islands as inspiration. However, his own sound sits closer to the likes of Justice, Madeon, The Weeknd and Tame Impala.

Opening with strong, bold notes an "in your face" bassline, 'Postmodern Black' quickly eases into itself. snny's mature vocals complement the cheerful synth lines, creating an effervescent atmosphere and drawing the listener along with its carefree style. Encompassing independence meeting positivity, the single lays down a solid sonic path towards individualism and free-spirited attitudes.

Speaking of the single, snny provides further insight: "'Postmodern Black' is, to me, a sonic manifestation of my own self-reliance. It's almost a superpower to be able to trust your instincts, and I wanted to render that notion with melody and instruments. As a young African man creating in this era I have a responsibility to my kinfolk to champion independence and fortitude during these divisive times. The title of the song is inspired by an essay written by bell hooks in 1990 called Postmodern Blackness."






Most read news of the week
Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"
Dream Pop / Shoegaze Outfit Talking Violet Invoke A Surreal Soundscape With New Single & Video "Indigo"
Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Surpasses Over 2 Million Sales Globally And Half A Billion Streams In Debut Week
Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020
Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"
Indie Folk Artist Shane Casey Shines A Light With Single "Find My Way"
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Breathe Carolina Drop Smooth New Single "IF U" With Robert Falcon, Conor Maynard
The Maple State Digitally Release Their "Lost" 2005 Debut At Least Until We've Settled In For The First Time




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0220799 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001591682434082 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how