Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th

American Chopper was an American reality television series (2003-2010), starring Paul Teutul Sr. (Senior) and his son, Paul Teutul Jr. (Junior), who designed and manufactured custom, chopper-style motorcycles at their shop New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Soulfood Music Distribution) Fans were left wanting more following last night's explosive, two-hour American Chopper special (Discovery Channel)—the decade-plus-awaited, wild-ride reunion of Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., who came together to conquer unfinished family business! And come Friday, they can get it!The platinum award-winning, chart-topping, Italian, German-speaking rock group Frei.Wild has partnered with the rabble-rousing stars of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper on a joint project for the Aug. 7th U.S. release of the band's 16th album, Brotherhood (available for pre-order now), released by Rookies & Kings, through Soulfood Music Distribution.The album features vocals in in English by Chopper stars Paul Teutul Sr. and Mikey Teutul (Paul's youngest son) and Alex Franco, a long-time associate at the famed garage who brings a forceful, slightly raspy baritone to the lyrics and helped with the songwriting; and in German by Frei.Wild band members Philipp Burger (vocals, guitar), Jonas Notdurfter (guitar), Jochen "Zegga" Gargitter (bass) and Christian "Föhre" Forer (drums).A high-octane rock album, Brotherhood features the catchy melodies and dominate guitar riffs expected by fans of Frei.Wild—described by media as "a punk-inflected variant of Deutschrock"—adding purely American influences such as country music elements and production-technical refinement. Frei.Wild translates to "outlaws" in German, so it was only natural to partner with American "outlaws"—long-time personal friends of the band, who they met in 2018 at a dinner held during the Harley in the Snow event in Ridnaun, Italy—on a joint project under the name Bruder 4 Brothers [Brothers 4 Brothers].While the initial single, "Freundschaft Brotherhood" [Friends Brotherhood] was written and recorded long before the current pandemic crisis, it's a message that is uniquely relevant during the Coronavirus epidemic—Brothers we will always be, to eternity, around the world—as an anthem for what is happening today and the need to all band together.Buy the album: www.brueder4brothers.comBrotherhood is available digitally or in a CD digipak ($14.98 US); and as a 1LP vinyl in gatefold ($24.98 US). Other songs include: "Burn Fire Burn for Me," "Pussy or a Man," "Do You See My Devil," "A Man and His Honor," "Smell the Gasoline," "You, Me and the Night," "Steel Horse," "The True Feeling of Freedom" and "Don't Get Better Than This."About American Chopper/Orange County Choppers:American Chopper was an American reality television series (2003-2010), starring Paul Teutul Sr. (Senior) and his son, Paul Teutul Jr. (Junior), who designed and manufactured custom, chopper-style motorcycles at their shop Orange County Choppers in Newburgh, New York. The conflicting work/creative styles of the father-son team and the resulting explosive arguments were the series' hallmark until a 2008 blow-up prompted Junior's departure to open a competing shop, Paul Jr. Designs. Senior later relaunched the show as Orange County Choppers (2013-2014). Both series—which were wildly popular, launching a merchandising empire that included a 2005 video game—can still be seen on the Discovery Channel.



