Pop / Rock 06/08/2020

Troye Sivan Shares New Track And Video, "Rager Teenager!"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the remarkable success of his new single, "Easy" - which amassed over 11 million combined global streams in the first week of release and now tops 20 million streams - Troye Sivan has shared another new track, "Rager teenager!" along with its accompanying music video. Both songs will appear on his new six-song concept EP, In A Dream, which will be released on August 21 by Capitol Records/Universal Music. "Easy" appeared on 43 New Music Friday playlists after its release last month.

VULTURE said, "'Easy' is a pixelated cloud, a night drive to nowhere, a neon-blue bubble bath, a fizzy cola gummy." Billboard hailed it as a "crying-on-the-dancefloor anthem…[that] boasts a synth-heavy earworm melody and heartbreaking lyrics that will have you dancing and dreaming about your ex." "Make no mistake, 'Easy' is one of the best new songs of the week," declared IDOLATOR.

In A Dream is now available for pre-order HERE. Fans who pre-order the EP in digital format will instantly receive "Rager teenager!" plus "Easy" and the leadoff track, "Take Yourself Home," which trended at #1 on Twitter worldwide following its release and has now attained over 76 million cumulative global streams. Visit https://TroyeSivan.lnk.to/Store for music bundles, including a deluxe CD package.

In his career to date, Troye has amassed over eight billion combined global streams. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music, The Guardian and numerous other publications. TIME said, "Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star." He was recently named as one of five ambassadors to launch the Pasha de Cartier watch.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation" - his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased, which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the new BTS album, Map of The Soul: 7, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world.






