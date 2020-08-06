Wardruna Postpone North American Tour To 2021; Announce Rescheduled Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nordic folk outfit WARDRUNA - forced to reschedule their previously announced 2020 North American tour due to the pandemic - on August 5 have announced new dates for fall 2021. The band's last jaunt to the U.S. was in 2018 and included a sold-out headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado following sold-out shows worldwide, including major festival headlining appearances (Hellfest, Roadburn, Summer Breez, Castle Fest, Echoes & Merveilles, Rock oz Arenes, Rock The Coast, etc.).
WARDRUNA's rescheduled 2021 North American tour dates are as follows:
Wed 9/23 Charlotte, NC Owens Auditorium
Thu 9/24 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
Fri 9/25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
Sun 9/27 Boston, MA The Orpheum Theater
Mon 9/28 Montreal, QC M Telus
Tue 9/29 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
Thu 10/1 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
Fri 10/2 Minneapolis, MN The State
Theatre
Mon 10/5 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee
Wed 10/7 Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre
Thu 10/8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
Fri 10/9 Vancouver, BC The Chan Centre
Sun 10/11 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Tue 10/13 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
Thu 10/15 El Cajon, CA Magnolia
Fri 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
Sat 10/17 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre
Mon 10/19 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre
Wed 10/21 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre
WARDRUNA will release their fifth full length album, KVITRAVN-which translates to 'White Raven'-January 22, 2021 via BY NORSE MUSIC in the U.S. and SONY MUSIC /COLUMBIA RECORDS (worldwide excl. U.S.). Widely known for their ability to transcend music genres, cultures and languages while introducing innovative and genre-creating renditions of ancient Nordic traditions, KVITRAVN marks a distinct evolution in WARDRUNA's unique sound. In a rich musical tapestry, WARDRUNA use a broad selection of both traditional and historical instruments and include guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, spearheaded by Kirsten Bråten Berg-one of the most important custodians of Norwegian traditional song. Throughout its 11 songs, KVITRAVNdiscusses Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.
The first new music was heard earlier this year in February with the debut single/music video "Grá" (which translates in English as 'grey'). The song speaks about the ancient bond and relationship between man and wolf and seeks to address and acknowledge the cost and responsibility of being part of, and not above, nature. Pre-order options for KVITRAVN are available via digital download at https://wardruna.lnk.to/Kvitravn_Album. The album is also available on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black or ltd. Edition white) at https://wardruna.aisamerch.com/.