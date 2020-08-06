Wardruna Postpone North American Tour To 2021; Announce Rescheduled Dates





WARDRUNA's rescheduled 2021 North American tour dates are as follows:

Wed 9/23 Charlotte, NC Owens Auditorium

Thu 9/24 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Fri 9/25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

Sun 9/27 Boston, MA The Orpheum Theater

Mon 9/28 Montreal, QC M Telus

Tue 9/29 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

Thu 10/1 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Fri 10/2 Minneapolis, MN The

Mon 10/5 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee

Wed 10/7 Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre

Thu 10/8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Fri 10/9 Vancouver, BC The Chan Centre

Sun 10/11 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue 10/13 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

Thu 10/15 El Cajon, CA Magnolia

Fri 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

Sat 10/17 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre

Mon 10/19 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre

Wed 10/21 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre



WARDRUNA will release their fifth full length album, KVITRAVN-which translates to 'White Raven'-January 22, 2021 via BY NORSE MUSIC in the U.S. and SONY MUSIC /COLUMBIA RECORDS (worldwide excl. U.S.). Widely known for their ability to transcend music genres, cultures and languages while introducing innovative and genre-creating renditions of ancient Nordic traditions, KVITRAVN marks a distinct evolution in WARDRUNA's unique sound. In a rich musical tapestry, WARDRUNA use a broad selection of both traditional and historical instruments and include guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, spearheaded by Kirsten Bråten Berg-one of the most important custodians of Norwegian traditional song. Throughout its 11 songs, KVITRAVNdiscusses Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.



