Alanis Morissette Releases Video For "Ablaze"!

On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Most recently, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road. For more information see www.alanis.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette debuted the video for "Ablaze". Watch it here! The video was directed by Erin Elders and features at home moments with her family. The song comes off her ninth studio album, which was released last week.Alanis also announced "Such Pretty Forks In The Room," a virtual escape experience celebrating her new record, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The experience, built alongside Mission Escape Games, will launch in a limited run on August 22.Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards.Morissette's 1995 debut, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL," was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Most recently, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road. For more information see www.alanis.com.



