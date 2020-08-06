The Waterboys Releases New Song 'Postcard From The Celtic Dreamtime'



"It's a poem I discovered in a box of old writings," explains Scott. "The first line is "The storm that has howled for four days has blown itself out." It describes the world I found at the end of Ireland, where I went to escape the pressures of the modern world and finish 'Fisherman's Blues' thirty years ago."



The track, underpinned by a shimmering beat and shapeshifting musical soundtrack, unites The Waterboys' past and present and is accompanied by a beautiful aerial video tracing the spectacular coastline of the Aran Islands which are mentioned in the lyric. The aerial footage was shot by band member Steve Wickham and edited with his son Tom Wickham.

'Postcard From The Celtic Dreamtime' follows the recent release of the band's current upbeat pop single 'The Soul Singer', the mysterious 'Low Down In The Broom' and the epic 'My Wanderings In The Weary Land', all of which preview one of the most remarkable albums in The Waterboys' career.

