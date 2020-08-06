Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 06/08/2020

Billy Ocean's Timely Return Has A Plea To "Find Love"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Some of us still think of Billy Ocean as the smoothy dressed, suave-singing R&B and pop man of the 80s, when he had a string of hits that put him repeatedly at the top of the charts. We definitely don't think of him as the elder statesman, soul surivor that he is today at age 70. Fortunately, Ocean isn't stuck in the past, but continues to move his craft forward, as is evidenced in his much anticipated (and COVID-delayed) upcoming album, One World, due on September 4.

In his second advance single from the album, Ocean confidently delivers a song that speaks to the issues of the day. "We Gotta Find Love" was written with and produced by the legendary Barry Eastmond, who was a collaborator for many of Ocean's biggest hits, and it gives an upbeat message of unity in a time when it seems that unity is in short supply.

Billy says of the song, "It's encouraging to see the response of the younger generation of all denominations, all over the world, looking for a better future. I look forward to the day when we realise 'there's no difference between us, when we take away things that divide and abuse us.'"
The song and the singer both sound terrific, and it is great to hear Billy Ocean again!






