Steven Malcolm Teams Up With Shaggy For 'Fuego' Release

www.instagram.com/stevenmalcolmmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After setting the hip-hop community ablaze with the Latin-flavoured "Fuego," Steven Malcolm is reigniting the fire all over again. This time, he's joined by GRAMMY-winning reggae/dancehall superstar Shaggy for the larger-than-life "Fuego Remix," unveiling a new side of the hit single along the way.Together, Steven Malcolm and Shaggy turn " Fuego " into a summertime anthem that crosses borders and blends genres. American hip-hop, Latin guitars, and Caribbean rhythms collide, with the two artists both taking turns at the microphone. The result is a collaboration that's every bit as cinematic as the accompanying music video, which finds Malcolm and Shaggy making their way through a city-scape at night, pursued by a crime boss and her pack of henchmen. Directed by Tyler Dunning Evans (whose work includes Malcolm's " Summertime " and the Steve Aoki/Backstreet Boys duet "Let It Be Me"), the video premiered on UK Music News ( https://www.music-news.com/) on Thursday, July 30th. The song itself will be released by IVAV (a division of Curb | Word Entertainment) on Friday, July 31st, the same day the video moves to Revolt TV (https://www.revolt.tv)."Shaggy brought that Jamaican patois to 'Fuego,' and added a different vibe to it," says Malcolm, whose own Jamaican roots — the product of a father who was born in Montego Bay — have inspired albums like The Second City. "The song already has Latin guitars in it, so he came in there and added his Caribbean spice. This song is about to be legendary! It's about to be fuego."Produced by and featuring Social House's Anderson "Scootie" Michael (frequent collaborator of Ariana Grande including her worldwide hits "Thank You, Next", " 7 Rings " and " Boyfriend "), the "Fuego Remix" single marks the latest project from Steven Malcolm, whose unique brand of hip-hop has resulted in multiple award nominations, more than 41 million on-demand streams, and an acclaimed live show, with the rapper performing for more than 1 million people to date. It also finds him breathing new life into a song that has already racked up more than 2 million Spotify streams and 1.2 million YouTube views during its original run."Fuego Remix" is the sound of a fire reborn, with two multicultural hip-hop trailblazers fanning the flames.www.instagram.com/stevenmalcolmmusic



