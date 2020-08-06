Sea Girls Releases Final Album's Final Taster 'Forever'





Produced by Larry Hibbert in London and written by guitarist Rory Young, 'Forever' is a festival ready rock anthem; set to be absorbed en masse as the sun goes down playing to a delirious main stage crowd. The visualiser for Forever was filmed and recorded in London with



Speaking of the track lead singer Henry said, "Playing 'Forever feels incredible. It kinda carries you and feels super important and I love singing that last line - 'I'm never gonna live forever and I don't want to!'. He continues; "One of the first times we played it was in Manchester, and I remember singing the chorus standing on a speaker stack just thinking in that moment: we're in the best band in the world. It's pretty cool when a song makes you feel like that".



With album Open Up Your Head, the band's songwriting has elevated, the album is fit to burst with colourful melodies, guitar and synth hooks - an explosion of joyous indie rock held together to reflect the band's darker songwriting.



As well as their sold out November 2020 UK headline tour, that includes a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton, making them one of only a few bands to sell it out before the release of a debut record in recent times, Sea Girls will also give fans a chance to see their energetic live show in an intimate setting on a run of UK album launch shows. This includes a date at Manchester Gorilla - a venue recently saved from closure.



Headline Dates:

November :

Mon 2nd GLASGOW, Barrowlands SOLD OUT

Thu 5th BIRMINGHAM, O2

Fri 6th LONDON, O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

Sat 7th MANCHESTER, Academy 1 SOLD OUT



UK Album Launch Shows:



November 2020

Thu 12th Action Records, Preston Blitz Club

Fri 13th

Sat 14th Bear Tree Records, Sheffield Foundary

Tues 17th Assai Records, Dundee Fat Sounds

Wed 18th Assai Records, Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Fri 20th Sound Knowledge, Marlborough

Sat 21st Rough Trade, Nottingham Metronome

Sun 22nd Rough Trade, Bristol Fleece

Tues 24th Vinilo, Southampton Engine Rooms

Wed 25th Resident, Brighton Chalk

Thu 26th Banquet, Kinsgton (Banquet Pryzm)



January 2021

Thu 28th BIRMINGHAM, Hare & Hounds

Fri 29th NEWCASTLE, Riverside

Sat 30th CARDIFF, Clwb Ifor Bach

