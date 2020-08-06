Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 06/08/2020

Louise Launches New Lifestyle Blog 'Lou Loves'

Louise Launches New Lifestyle Blog 'Lou Loves'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, actress and West End star, Louise Redknapp today launches 'Lou Loves', a beautiful new lifestyle blog. 'Lou Loves' encompasses everything that Louise loves, from her favourite fashion brands, skincare and home interiors, to travel, books and music.
The blog provides a unique insight into all of Louise's dearest things, with regular 'Get The Look' posts that will feature top style tips and advice.

Louise says: "Since joining the entertainment industry a little over 20 years ago, I've been fortunate enough to work with some of the best creatives the world has ever known in the fields of fashion, music, food, interiors, beauty and cosmetics. My passion for these fields combined with what I've learned from the very best led me to create Lou Loves, my lifestyle brand, through which I hope to curate and share with you all the things I love in life. I hope you come to love them as much as I do."

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop supergroup Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell over 1 million copies of an album with their 1993 debut 'Always & Forever'.

As a solo artist Louise has had 18 consecutive top solo 20 singles, 6 with Eternal and 12 Solo. Her debut solo album 'Naked' sold over 1 million copies and overall she has sold over 15 million records worldwide and 5 million records in the UK. Louise released three studio albums during her early career including the Platinum selling 'Naked' (1996), 'Woman In Me' (1997) and 'Elbow Beach' (2000). In 2001 she released a greatest hits collection 'Changing Faces - The Best Of Louise'.

In 2018 she returned to music with her 'Intimate and Live' comeback tour with the entire run of dates selling out in 3 minutes! She then solidified her return to music in 2019 and 2020 with a stream of critically acclaimed singles including 'Stretch' and 'Lead Me On', and the release of her first album in 16 years 'Heavy Love'. She also completed two hit runs in the West End musical '9 To 5'.
Check out Lou Loves here: www.loulovesbylouise.com






