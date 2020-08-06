Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 06/08/2020

Gloria Estefan Releases First New Material In 7 Years!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar and latin-pop music icon Gloria Estefan has released "Cuando Hay Amor," the first single off her long-awaited new studio album, Brazil305, released worldwide on August 13th, 2020 on Sony Music. Her first release in seven years, the new CD will feature four original compositions, plus Estefan's most loved chart-topping hits reimagined with Brazilian rhythms.

"Cuando Hay Amor" is "a musical celebration of the singular power of love through all its various forms of expression," said Estefan. "For that reason, we wanted to create a true musical fusion to best exemplify that power and chose 'Samba de Roda' mixed with rhythms and instruments that have been heard throughout South America, and particularly in Colombia. 'Samba de Roda' is a traditional Afro-Brazilian dance originally performed as informal fun after a Candomblé, using the same percussion instruments that are part of the religious ceremony."

"Cuando Hay Amor" was written by nineteen-time Grammy Award winning Producer Emilio Estefan with Nicolas Tovar and Andrea Lopez. The song is one of four original compositions that will be featured on Gloria Estefan's upcoming album, Brazil305, recorded in Miami and São Paolo, Brazil.

Brazil305 Tracklisting:
Samba (conga)
Nuevo Mundo (O Homem Falou)
Cuts Both Ways
Cuando Hay Amor
Con Los Anos Que Me Quedan
Tu Y Yo, Hoy, Ayer
Rhythm Is Gonna Get You
Mi Tierra
Don't Wanna Lose You
Hasta Siempre
Mas Alla
Abriendo Puertas
Get On Your Feet
Here We Are
Only Together (O Homem Falou)
Magalenha (with Carlinhos Brown).

"ln the video for 'Cuando Hay Amor,' we wanted to highlight the movements and singing of the beautiful Bahianas, who are important historical representatives of the Samba culture," said Estefan.
"Cuando Hay Amor" will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and wherever music is sold and streamed.






