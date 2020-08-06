Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 06/08/2020

Watch: Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony Performs 'Moth Into Flame'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Metallica has released a new video on its official YouTube channel, featuring the San Francisco Symphony!
The band and the Symphony joined forces for a special performance of 'Moth Into Flame.' The performances was filmed at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on September 6 and 8.

S&M2 concerts were historic on multiple levels: They served as the grand opening of San Francisco's Chase Center, reunited the band and Symphony for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winning S&M album, and featured the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs written and released since those original S&M shows.

The sold out shows were rapturously received by the 40,000 fans who traveled from nearly 70 countries, as well as the media: Rolling Stone raved "the group proved that anything was possible," Variety noted an atmosphere "buzzing with excitement," while the Mercury News witnessed "a concert that fans will be talking about for decades to come," and Consequence of Sound hailed "a true celebration of Metallica and their musical prowess."






