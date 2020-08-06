Film Festival Flix Launches A New Online Streaming Channel For The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival During COVID-19





"We're so excited to be partnering with the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival to expand their voice and audience access. They're known for presenting the newest and best Jewish themed films each year. We know our audiences will value the opportunity to see these amazing gems!" shares Film Festival Flix CEO,



Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Patrons and Ticket holders will be able to view all feature films and will have additional viewing access to Festival Q& A's with filmmakers. In response to COVID-19, the Festival will be presented virtually through the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Channel exclusively on Film Festival Flix. To watch, audiences simply have to log in, select their movie, and click "watch" to begin their viewing experience.



"Our priority is to ensure that our audience members are safe," said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director. "That is why this year's Festival will for the first-time stream 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view up to 20 films virtually from the safety and comfort of their homes."



Streaming tickets to the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival will be available for purchase starting on August 2nd, 2020. For details about Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival visit https://www.svjff.org/. For more information about the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Channel and the 2020 Virtual Film Festival, visit https://FilmFestivalFlix.com/Festival/SVJFF/.



FILM FESTIVAL FLIX is a digital content platform dedicated to Film Festivals. The Company was founded with the mission to connect quality films curated by festivals with interested audiences. The platform provides its proprietary technology, systems, expertise, and services to film festivals, media brands, and niche market distributors helping them to overcome traditional marketing obstacles standing in the way of reaching a greater audience. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Film Festival Flix has launched a new streaming channel for the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival. Normally held in Silicon Valley each year, Film Festival Flix's online digital platform will virtually present all 2020 official selections online from August 23rd - September 7th. Festival Patrons and Ticket holders will be able to safely watch movies and engage with the Festival from the comfort of their own homes through FilmFestivalFlix.com or the Film Festival Flix TV and mobile apps."We're so excited to be partnering with the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival to expand their voice and audience access. They're known for presenting the newest and best Jewish themed films each year. We know our audiences will value the opportunity to see these amazing gems!" shares Film Festival Flix CEO, Benjamin Oberman.Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Patrons and Ticket holders will be able to view all feature films and will have additional viewing access to Festival Q& A's with filmmakers. In response to COVID-19, the Festival will be presented virtually through the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Channel exclusively on Film Festival Flix. To watch, audiences simply have to log in, select their movie, and click "watch" to begin their viewing experience."Our priority is to ensure that our audience members are safe," said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director. "That is why this year's Festival will for the first-time stream 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view up to 20 films virtually from the safety and comfort of their homes."Streaming tickets to the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival will be available for purchase starting on August 2nd, 2020. For details about Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival visit https://www.svjff.org/. For more information about the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Channel and the 2020 Virtual Film Festival, visit https://FilmFestivalFlix.com/Festival/SVJFF/.FILM FESTIVAL FLIX is a digital content platform dedicated to Film Festivals. The Company was founded with the mission to connect quality films curated by festivals with interested audiences. The platform provides its proprietary technology, systems, expertise, and services to film festivals, media brands, and niche market distributors helping them to overcome traditional marketing obstacles standing in the way of reaching a greater audience.



