New Luke Bryan Album "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will celebrate the release of his seventh studio album on August 7, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE, with a performance that morning as part of the 2020 Summer Citi Music Series on TODAY. On Monday night, Aug. 10 Luke will perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers and will make additional appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Aug. 11) and The Kelly Clarkson Show (Aug. 12). On Aug. 15, Luke will step on to the Grand Ole Opry stage for the 4,937th Saturday night broadcast with his buddy and Opry member Darius Rucker for Opry Live on Circle. Circle will also celebrate Luke's new album with a network takeover called Luke Bryan Lives Here on August 19. On that night the network stunt will also include the premiere of Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan.

In celebration of his new album release, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET, Luke will perform new songs from BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE for Amazon Music's ongoing livestream series, bringing stripped-down sets and intimate conversations with fans to Amazon.com/live. Prior to the performance, fans can submit questions by commenting on Luke's social posts and he'll also answer real-time questions via the chat feature during the stream. Amazon Music and Amazon Live have also collaborated with Luke to raise awareness for The Brett Boyer Foundation, viewers will have the option to learn more about the organization while watching the stream.

Luke's seventh studio album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE, already includes three back-to-back #1 singles, "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and current single "One Margarita," which also became the 25th #1 single of his career. "One Margarita" currently has 103 million global streams.

Luke's TWENTY-FIVE #1 singles:
"One Margarita"- written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson
"What She Wants Tonight"- written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite
"Knockin' Boots"- written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite
"What Makes You Country"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley
"Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"- written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill
"Most People Are Good"- written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear
"Light It Up"- written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi
"Fast"-written by Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird
"Move"-written by Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi
"Huntin', Fishin', And Lovin' Every Day"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip
"Home Alone Tonight"-written by Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil
"Strip It Down"- written by Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman
"Kick The Dust Up"- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley
"I See You"- written by Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird
"Roller Coaster"- written by Michael Carter, Cole Swindell
"Play It Again"- written by Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley
"Drink A Beer"- written by Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton
"That's My Kind of Night"- written by Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley
"Crash My Party"- written by Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley
"Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye"- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally
"Drunk On You"- written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear
"I Don't Want This Night To End"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip
"Someone Else Calling You Baby"- written by Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens
"Rain Is A Good Thing"- written by Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson
"Do I"- written by Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelly

Listen to Clips of ALL Luke's 25 #1 hits in chronological order since 2009's "Do I" which became his first chart topping hit.

In 2019, Luke was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for CRASH MY PARTY and wrapped the last ten years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 25 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Luke has also tallied nearly 13 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.

Luke's headline concert tours have played for over one million fans every year for the last six years with four of those reaching 1.5 million. In total, Luke has performed for nearly 12 million fans in the last ten years with seven headline tours including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events. He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by BOTH the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won over 40 music awards including six ACM awards, six CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more.






