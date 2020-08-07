Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/08/2020

Roselina Albino Says 'Hi!' At This Year's LimeFest

Roselina Albino Says 'Hi!' At This Year's LimeFest
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Roselina Albino is bringing music, comedy, and stories to this year's streaming LimeFest at CyberTank on August 13th at 8pm EST/ 5pm PST (TICKETS ARE ONLY $5!)

The musical persona of Ecuadorian-American comedienne Becca Beberaggi, this show Roselina will be accompanied by LA-based producer Bad Mime in an intimate hour filled with pop, cabaret, and dance jams. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Labanese Food Bank.

Roselina Albino is a solo project created by Becca Beberaggi. She sounds like the lovechild of Billie Holiday and Regina Spektor. Bad Mime is the solo project of drummer/programmer Zach Simao. Sounds like Glass Animals, Moby, and Jungle collaborated on an indie movie soundtrack.

Previously known as LadyFest, LimeFest is a zesty digital festival to celebrate new works by some of the most exciting womxn, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists with stories that we believe must be centered, exalted and provided resources. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit The Tank's website.
ROSELINA ALBINO SAYS "HI. FT BAD MIME, STORIES, and TUNES."
Thursday August 13 at 8PM ET/5PM PST, $5.






