Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 07/08/2020

Welshly Arms To Release New Single "Save Me From The Monster In My Head"

Welshly Arms To Release New Single "Save Me From The Monster In My Head"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On August 7, alternative band Welshly Arms will release their new single "save me from the monster in my head," a song that was written about anxiety, fear, stress and all of the emotions that a lot of the world is going through right now.

"'save me from the monster in my head' was written in a storm of anxiety," Sam Getz, lead singer of Welshly Arm says. "I realized I couldn't save me from myself, the combination of stress and my fears became too much to talk myself down from. There's nothing rational about those thoughts when they start spinning out of control, but they often feel more real than anything else in the world. It's okay to ask for help. I would say that it's brave to ask for help."

"save me from the monster in my head" is the third single that the Cleveland based band have released in 2020, following "Trouble" and "Stand." Much like "save me from the monster in my head," "Stand" was also a timely release earlier this year due to the general uncertainty and angst caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 240 million streams on Spotify, 4.5 million Shazams and over 175 million views on YouTube, Welshly Arms have continued to build a huge fan base in the U.S. and Europe, with their music going platinum in Germany and Switzerland.

The band's credible 200 + synch story includes ads for Jeep, Becks, Miller Lite, the NFL and trailers for EA SPORTS FIFA 19 and Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight." Welshly Arms have toured throughout the U.S. and performed in worldwide festivals including Lollapalooza, Rock am Ring, Sziget, Bottlerock, Rock en Seine, Reading and Leeds, Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, Hangout Festival and many more.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based six-piece band includes Sam Getz (Lead Vocals, Guitar,) Brett Lindemann (Keys,) Jimmy Weaver (Bass,) Mikey Gould (Drums,) Bri Bryant (Vocals) and Jon Bryant (Vocals.) The band combines their love of blues with rock, rhythm, and soul to create a fresh and powerful sound that's emblematic of their Midwestern origin.






Most read news of the week
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
NC-Based Alternative/Folk Musician Jeremy Squires Shares Music Video For "Cast Spells" Plus Q&A On Aug. 28 Album
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Anti-Mortem Release Lyric Video For New Single "Old Washita"
Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton Partner Among Billboard's Top Music Lawyers
Logic Scores 5th #1 Rap Album In The US With 'No Pressure'
Sam Smith Releases "My Oasis" Featuring Burna Boy
"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" Premieres Labor Day On A&E Network
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0287700 secs // 4 () queries in 0.025981187820435 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how