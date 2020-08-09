Music Superstars To "Take The Stage" During Virtual Festival For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



(PRNewsfoto/ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Resea)



In addition to music spanning multiple genres, the concert will include intermissions with culinary content from some of America's most recognized chefs to make at home and enjoy during the festivities. Viewers can tune in and watch on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with additional announcements on Twitter.



The event will feature performances and special appearances by ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton,



"Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals. During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world," said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "At St. Jude, we are reminded that when we all come together to give for those who need it most, we can make a significant difference, which is why I hope you'll join us for

To purchase limited edition event merchandise, visit Design by Humans at dbh.la/stjudetogether. To learn more about the event, visit stjude.org/musictogether, join the waiting room at youtube.com/stjude, and follow @StJude social media channels for real-time updates about star talent added to the lineup. This event is powered by First Tube Media, an always-on live content platform designed to deliver premium video content and must-watch live cultural moments in a safe setting.



