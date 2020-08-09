Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 09/08/2020

Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia's Visual Art And Music To Aid In Pandemic Relief

Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia's Visual Art And Music To Aid In Pandemic Relief
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jerry Garcia, guitarist, and cofounder of the Grateful Dead, referred to himself as "an artist who played music."
Today, his visual art maintains a following of its own. As part of a COVID-19 relief project, the Jerry Garcia Foundation presents the artist's "California Mission," a watercolor painting, available as a limited edition giclée on the Charity Buzz website.

The fine art is released in conjunction with "My Sisters and Brothers," a compilation album of Jerry Garcia's recordings that is available on digital music streaming platforms. A liner notes art booklet is available at the Terrapin Gallery.
"Just listening to the music supports pandemic relief," said a spokesperson for the Foundation. "It's something simple we can do now."

All proceeds from the "My Sisters and Brothers" art and music project will be distributed as individual grants to assist with pandemic relief from the Foundation's OnlyLove Relief Fund. MusiCares® , WhyHunger, and the International Bluegrass Music Associations' IBMA Trust Fund are designated grant recipients.

Jerry Garcia attended the San Francisco Art Institute as a teenager and created over 1,000 original works throughout his prodigious music career. His visual art has toured in exhibitions worldwide since 1990. In 2014, the virtuoso's art was included in the Art in Pop exhibition at Le Magasin, Centre National d'Art Contemporain, an art museum in Grenoble, France. Twenty-one pieces of Garcia's art were donated to the museum.

In 2015, the Jerry Garcia Foundation established a charity arts program to support its humanitarian environmental and artistic mission. For further information, please visit https://www.jerrygarciafoundation.org/






Most read news of the week
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
The World's Biggest Live Televised Music Event Comes To America!
Fadi Awad Remaking Madonna's "Into The Groove" Successfully!
Sony/ATV And TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen To Worldwide Deal
NC-Based Alternative/Folk Musician Jeremy Squires Shares Music Video For "Cast Spells" Plus Q&A On Aug. 28 Album
Fleetwood Mac's Album "Then Play On" To Be Reissued On CD And Vinyl




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1719739 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027279853820801 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how