News
Pop / Rock 09/08/2020

The Staves Releases New Song "Nazareth"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves have released "Nazareth" on Nonesuch Records in the US, the band's first new music since The Way Is Read, its collaborative EP with the New York-based chamber ensemble yMusic in 2017. The song was produced by the trio, sisters Jessica, Camilla and Emily Staveley-Taylor. You can download it now in the Top40-Charts.com Store, iTunes, and Amazon, and hear it on Spotify and Apple Music.

"We recorded 'Nazareth' in one take on a field recorder sat outside the studio in the summer of 2018," says the trio. "The sun was shining and the birds were singing. We tried recording it in the studio but just kept coming back to this version. It seemed to have the magic. 

"The song was intended to be in the spirit of an Irish blessing or a kind of a prayer, asking to be kept safe—but it pretty quickly became a more personal and introspective lyric. Moments of glory quickly faded. Worrying, trying. How we mean everything and nothing at the same time. To everyone, to no-one."

As they put the finishing touches to more new music, The Staves recently relaunched a podcast called Dial-A-Stave, an irreverent, fly-on-the-wall listen to the band mates' everyday conversations with one another.






