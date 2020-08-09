Emeli Sande Releases "I'll Get There (The Other Side)" From The Movie, Emperor



Written by the legendary, eleven time Oscar nominee,



Emeli says: "I was so inspired by the true legend of Sheilds 'Emperor' Green that the film is based on.

The film is a reminder of African royalty, dignity and perseverance which shone through even during the darkest, most oppressive periods of our history. It is a reminder to me that no matter what situation you may be placed in physically, freedom of the mind and innate self respect, although difficult, is ultimately within our control.

Only through knowledge of our true history can this be made secure. I hope that in singing this song, I can play a small part in paying homage to my ancestors' unbreakable spirit of determination for freedom."



The stunning video is directed by iconic British photographer Rankin. His signature creative flair, combined with powerful clips from EMPEROR, beautifully captures the song's message of positivity, belief and hope. You can watch the video here



The film 'EMPEROR' is based on a remarkable true story. Dayo Okeniyi plays Shields Green, an escaped slave who will do anything to free his family. Racing north, Green joins forces with the legendary John Brown in the battle at Harpers Ferry, a key battle of the abolitionist movement and that helped spark the Civil War. You can watch the film trailer here, "EMPEROR" will be released on digital and DVD August 18th 2020 from Universal



With over 340 million video views, nearly 20 million singles sold including 3 number on UK singles and over 6 million albums, Emeli Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the Nation. Her debut album Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013. The album also broke the chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, breaking the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles. The singer has won numerous accolades including 4 x Brit Awards (Critics Choice, Best Album and Female Solo twice, most recently in 2017 for her second album, Long Live the Angels) and in 2018 was awarded an MBE for services to Music. Last year she released her critically acclaimed third album 'Real Life'.



As a musician Emeli continues to push herself both as a songwriter and a performer, always striving to be true to herself as well as delivering honest, impassioned songs that resonate with those that are looking for something real and timeless.



Briarcliff Entertainment is a new motion picture studio, formed in 2018 by acclaimed industry veteran Tom Ortenberg. Briarcliff's first theatrical releases have included Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9;" the trailblazing Latinx superhero film, "El Chicano," written and produced by Joe Carnahan; and the supernatural thriller "Don't Let Go," starring



Universal



Sobini Films produces projects with varied budgets and a flexible financing model that can combine studio money and distribution deals, independent equity, and foreign sales. Our diverse slate of movies include movies across all genres, including action, suspense, comedy, and Oscar contenders with award-winning directors. 