Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 09/08/2020

Big Sugar To Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Hemi-Vision On September 25, 2020

Big Sugar To Release 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Hemi-Vision On September 25, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Sugar is set to issue a special 25th edition of their platinum-selling Hemi-Vision featuring hit singles, newly-released lost takes, acoustic versions and dub remixes on September 25, 2020, via Universal Music. Featuring six previously un-released bonus tracks, rare photos and memorabilia from the band's archives, as well as extensive liner notes by Gordie Johnson who shares the story of the tragic and tumultuous events leading up to the original release, Hemi-Vision Deluxe Edition is available on 180-gram vinyl (in bright green and orange), CD and digital/streaming services.
"Hemi-Vision was full of heartaches, punch-ups, even the death of a band mate and all of that energy is palpable on the record," shares Johnson. "We found some long-lost outtakes and early versions of songs that really show the evolution of our musical recipe at that time."

Take a trip down memory lane with 12-pages of liner notes written by Gordie Johnson and a foreword by Rush's Alex Lifeson. From the band's early days of Gordie, Garry Lowe and Kelly Hoppe trying to regain footing after the sudden death of their drummer Walter "Crash" Morgan while on tour, to a chance encounter with Lifeson and a generous gift that forever changed the course of Big Sugar, step back in time and join the journey of how this roots/rock/reggae crew came to be one of Canada's most iconic touring bands.

Full Track List:
Side A
Diggin' A Hole
Gone For Good
If I Had My Way
Skull Ring

Side B
Joe Louis (Judgement Day)
Tommy Johnson
La Stralla
Tired All The Time

Side C
Empty Head
Opem Up Baby
Rolling Pin
Tobacco Hand

Side D
Gone For Good (Early Version)
Gone For Good (Lost Take)
Judgement Day (Dub Mix)
Diggin' A Hole (Acoustic Version)
Baby's In Black
Tommy Johnson (Dub Mix)

Additional information can be found on the band's social channels and website https://bigsugar.com/. In the past few months while at home and unable to tour due to Covid-19, Gordie has been playing weekly YouTube live 'Soundshack Sessions' every Friday afternoon. Tune-in here to catch them all.

In the 90s Big Sugar emerged clad in Hugo Boss suits as the antithesis to the grunge esthetic with a unique combination of Jamaican rhythms, blues tonality and heavy rock aggression. They dominated the airwaves and highways with songs like "Diggin A Hole," "The Scene," "Turn The Lights On" and "Roads Ahead." Their roots-rock-reggae style has built a loyal following, earning Big Sugar a Road Gold Award as they continue to sell out concerts across North America. Gordie Johnson's guitar playing continues to influence a new generation of young guitarists as well as peers. To quote lyrics from the first single off the upcoming new album Eternity Now, "The better it gets, the easier it gets to get better."






Most read news of the week
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian
Sony/ATV And TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen To Worldwide Deal
Logic Scores 5th #1 Rap Album In The US With 'No Pressure'
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
Fleetwood Mac's Album "Then Play On" To Be Reissued On CD And Vinyl
The Future Of Music Education Is Here, And Tonara Is Leading The Way With Its Latest Launch, Tonara Connect
Evanescence Video Filmed On iPhones Nominated For MTV/VMA Award




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0272520 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017046928405762 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how