Machine Gun Kelly Enlists Blackbear For New Single "My Ex's Best Friend"

To date, Machine Gun New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two days after releasing his song "concert for aliens", Machine Gun Kelly doubles up and releases his guitar-tinged track "my ex's best friend" featuring singer/songwriter/producer blackbear. Here, MGK and blackbear gloomily ruminate about a messy entanglement with their exes' closest confidant. Instead of wallowing in depression, the Ohio titan finds solace in his ex-lover's best friend to rediscover love. "my ex's best friend" continues MGK's summer reign in the music space, as he readies his fifth studio album Tickets to my Downfall, executive produced by rock luminary Travis Barker. Tickets to my Downfall is set for release on September 25 via Bad Boy/Interscope Records/Universal Music.After exciting fans with a surprise performance clip of "concert for aliens" on Good Morning America, the nimble double-threat earned his first VMA nomination for his music video "Bloody Valentine," starring Megan Fox. The fun-hearted visual sits at a whopping 29 million and has received over 100 million streams globally. MGK's rapid rise in the film industry also remains a pleasant sight for many of his supporters. On August 14, his climb towards movie prominence continues with Netflix's release, Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.To date, Machine Gun Kelly has scored six Hot 100 entries, including two top 40 singles in " Bad Things " Featuring Camilla Cabello (No. 4) and 2018's " Rap Devil " (No. 13). Also, Kelly's presence on the Billboard 200 remains equally impressive, as he previously nabbed four top-ten efforts.



