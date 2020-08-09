Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/08/2020

Portland-Bred Rapper Amine Presents New Album "Limbo"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After heightened anticipation this year for 5x platinum certified artist Aminé's anxiously awaited second full-length album, the Portland-proud rapper, artist, director, and culture shaker officially presents Limbo today buoyed by 50 million cumulative streams generated on select tracks so far. Limbo is out now via Republic Records/Universal Music.
This week, also saw the release of a Wes Anderson-esque, Jack Begert co-directed music video for "Compensating" ft. Young Thug, which sees Aminé and friends having an elegantly fun affair in a French style mansion in Bel Air. Grab your tennis racket… and WATCH HERE!

Aminé, born Adam Aminé Daniel, alongside co-producer, Pasqué, threaded together a dynamic and diverse statement piece in 'Limbo.' To herald the record, via the voice of friend and writer/comedian Jak Knight, he introduces "Burden" by saying, "This is some shit you go and pick your homie up from jail with" as hypnotic harmonies and live guitar fuel throwback East Coast-style bars rife with clever lines and vivid storytelling. It dips into emotional confessions such as the spoken-word interlude "Kobe" where he admits, again via the voice of the ABC Black-ish fame Jak Knight, "It weirdly fast-forwarded my maturity," in reference to the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Organ resounds through "Roots" where his tightly wound rhyme-craft takes the spotlight. Everything culminates on the finale "My Reality" where heavenly choir and strings collide in one last soulful strut.

Aminé set the stage for 'Limbo' with anthems such as "Shimmy" (13.1 million Spotify streams), "Riri" (9.2 million Spotify streams) and, most recently "Compensating" [feat. Young Thug] (4.8 million Spotify streams).

Limbo - Tracklisting:
"Burden"
"Woodlawn"
"Kobe"
"Roots" [ft. JID & Charlie Wilson]
"Can't Decide"
"Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]
"Shimmy"
"Pressure In My Palms" [ft. Vince Staples & Slowthai]
"Riri"
"Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]
"Mama"
"Becky"
"Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]
"My Reality"






Most read news of the week
Roc Nation & Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment; School To Educate The Next Generation Of Industry Changemakers At LIU Brooklyn
Rabble-Rousing Stars Of Orange County Choppers/American Chopper Partner With Chart-topping, Italian-German Band Frei.wild On New Album, Brotherhood, Out Aug. 7th
Secretly Announces Friends Of, A New Series Of Record Releases & Artist Collaborations From Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar And Secretly Canadian
Sony/ATV And TwentySeven Music Publishing Extend Partnership, Sign Jimmie Allen To Worldwide Deal
Logic Scores 5th #1 Rap Album In The US With 'No Pressure'
Mighty Song Writers Announces Lineup: Devon Gilfillian, Phil Augusta Jackson, Jewel, Valerie June, Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn, Marcus Roberts, Amanda Shires With Jason Isbell, Wrabel
Fleetwood Mac's Album "Then Play On" To Be Reissued On CD And Vinyl
The Future Of Music Education Is Here, And Tonara Is Leading The Way With Its Latest Launch, Tonara Connect
Evanescence Video Filmed On iPhones Nominated For MTV/VMA Award




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0299649 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020771026611328 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how