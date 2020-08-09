Portland-Bred Rapper Amine Presents New Album "Limbo"



This week, also saw the release of a Wes Anderson-esque, Jack Begert co-directed music video for "Compensating" ft. Young Thug, which sees Aminé and friends having an elegantly fun affair in a French style mansion in Bel Air. Grab your tennis racket… and WATCH HERE!



Aminé, born Adam Aminé Daniel, alongside co-producer, Pasqué, threaded together a dynamic and diverse statement piece in 'Limbo.' To herald the record, via the voice of friend and writer/comedian Jak Knight, he introduces "Burden" by saying, "This is some shit you go and pick your homie up from jail with" as hypnotic harmonies and live guitar fuel throwback East Coast-style bars rife with clever lines and vivid storytelling. It dips into emotional confessions such as the spoken-word interlude "Kobe" where he admits, again via the voice of the ABC Black-ish fame Jak Knight, "It weirdly fast-forwarded my maturity," in reference to the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Organ resounds through "



Aminé set the stage for 'Limbo' with anthems such as "Shimmy" (13.1 million Spotify streams), "Riri" (9.2 million Spotify streams) and, most recently "Compensating" [feat. Young Thug] (4.8 million Spotify streams).



Limbo - Tracklisting:

"Burden"

"Woodlawn"

"Kobe"

"

"Can't Decide"

"Compensating" [ft. Young Thug]

"Shimmy"

"Pressure In My Palms" [ft.

"Riri"

"Easy" [ft. Summer Walker]

"Mama"

"Becky"

"Fetus" [ft. Injury Reserve]

